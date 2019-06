PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in a West Phoenix park.

The incident happened Thursday night near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road at Desert Star park.

Police say Sergio Reyes was seen going into a bathroom with another young man when shots were heard and both came out. Reyes was shot and taken to a hospital where he died. The suspect ran from the scene.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on this incident please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.