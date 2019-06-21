< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. PD: 15-year-old killed following shooting in West Phoenix, suspect sought 21 2019 06:18AM Posted Jun 21 2019 06:03AM MST
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 06:18AM MST
Updated Jun 21 2019 06:27AM MST alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413979878" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — Phoenix Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in a West Phoenix park. </p> <p>The incident happened Thursday night near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road at Desert Star park.</p> <p>Police say Sergio Reyes was seen going into a bathroom with another young man when shots were heard and both came out. Reyes was shot and taken to a hospital where he died. More Arizona News Stories

Woodbury Fire grows to nearly 66,000 acres, 42 percent contained data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Woodbury_Fire_grows_to_nearly_66_000_acr_0_7429805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Woodbury_Fire_grows_to_nearly_66_000_acr_0_7429805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Woodbury_Fire_grows_to_nearly_66_000_acr_0_7429805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Woodbury_Fire_grows_to_nearly_66_000_acr_0_7429805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/Woodbury_Fire_grows_to_nearly_66_000_acr_0_7429805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodbury Fire grows to nearly 66,000 acres, 42 percent contained" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodbury Fire grows to nearly 66,000 acres, 42 Posted Jun 21 2019 07:00AM MST
Updated Jun 21 2019 08:38AM MST

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Woodbury Fire continues to grow as mandatory evacuations are still in place. </p><p>As of Friday morning, the fire had grown to 65,903 acres and spread 5 miles to the northeast. </p><p>Officials say the fire is now 42 percent contained with 1,112 people working on it. Arizona Humane Society sends disaster response team to Woodbury Fire

Posted Jun 21 2019 06:38AM MST
Updated Jun 21 2019 06:57AM MST

Photo courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Humane Society sends disaster response team to Woodbury Fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:38AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:57AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Humane Society deployed its disaster response team to the Woodbury Fire as it continues to grow.</p><p>AHS is assisting Gila County Animal Control with setting up an emergency shelter for animals at the Miami Intermediate School. Suns player Josh Jackson denies allegations of marijuana use

By Brian Webb, FOX 10

Posted Jun 20 2019 09:56PM MST

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested over the weekend at a Florida music festival. Read more.(Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department) Read more.(Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suns player Josh Jackson denies allegations of marijuana use</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Shocking new allegations against Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson have emerged.</p><p>A month after his arrest in Florida, the mother of his child now claims he exposed their baby to marijuana.</p><p>A woman named Lorena Villela claims she picked up their child from Jackson's home on June 2, and that he smelled like marijuana. She believed he was high while the child was in his custody. Featured Videos

Rot in peace: NOAA looking for private beaches where whale corpses can decay

A dead whale washed ashore at Linda Mar beach in Pacifica. It's the 10th dead whale so far in the Bay Area this season, causing concern for scientists. Woodbury Fire grows to nearly 66,000 acres, 42 percent contained

PD: 15-year-old killed following shooting in West Phoenix, suspect sought

US prepped for strikes on Iran before approval was withdrawn

Iran claimed it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory. June 21, 2019 Most Recent

Sad photo shows dog waiting for dead owner to come home

Photo credit: Kelly Miller

Woodbury Fire grows to nearly 66,000 acres, 42 percent contained data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/doggy%20by%20bed_1561127288313.png_7429813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/doggy%20by%20bed_1561127288313.png_7429813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/doggy%20by%20bed_1561127288313.png_7429813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/doggy%20by%20bed_1561127288313.png_7429813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;Miller" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sad photo shows dog waiting for dead owner to come home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-grows-to-nearly-66-000-acres-42-percent-contained" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20woodbury%20062119_1561126285843.jpg_7429736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20woodbury%20062119_1561126285843.jpg_7429736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20woodbury%20062119_1561126285843.jpg_7429736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20woodbury%20062119_1561126285843.jpg_7429736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20woodbury%20062119_1561126285843.jpg_7429736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> Arizona Humane Society sends disaster response team to Woodbury Fire

Photo courtesy of the Arizona Humane Society

PD: 15-year-old killed following shooting in West Phoenix, suspect sought https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20pet%20disaster%20relief_1561124226832.jpg_7429493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20pet%20disaster%20relief_1561124226832.jpg_7429493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Arizona&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona Humane Society sends disaster response team to Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-15-year-old-killed-following-shooting-in-west-phoenix-suspect-sought" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/PD__15_year_old_killed_following_shootin_0_7429619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/PD__15_year_old_killed_following_shootin_0_7429619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/PD__15_year_old_killed_following_shootin_0_7429619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/PD__15_year_old_killed_following_shootin_0_7429619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/PD__15_year_old_killed_following_shootin_0_7429619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PD: 15-year-old killed following shooting in West Phoenix, suspect sought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues 