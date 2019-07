Related Headlines Phoenix street blocked in anti-detention protest

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Police arrested a total of 16 people during an anti-migrant detention protest Friday night in downtown Phoenix.

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and McDowell Road at around 9:00 p.m. where a group of people was blocking the roadway and light rail tracks, which disrupted the light rail service and traffic.

Police say officers asked the group to move out of the roadway and off the tracks for their safety. Most of the group listened to the officers but a small number of people did not move.

Officers then arrested 14 people for unlawful assembly and obstructing public thoroughfare.

During the arrests, police say two people assaulted officers. They were also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

The group dispersed around 11:00 p.m. No injuries were reported.