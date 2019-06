MARICOPA, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Maricopa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, police responded to a witness's call of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle off the road near Casa Grande Highway and Farrell Road.

Maricopa Fire arrived and confirmed the 19-year-old male driver had died.

The crash is under investigation to determine what happened and if impairment was a factor.