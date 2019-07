PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are looking for the suspect who shot three people at a Phoenix bus stop.

Police say three people were standing at a bus stop near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday night when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots toward the bus stop. The vehicle then drove off.

All three people at the bus stop were injured and taken to a hospital. They were unrelated to one another.

No suspect(s) has been identified at this time. If you have any information contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.