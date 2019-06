PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police say a 36-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.

Police responded to the area of North 51st and West Sweetwater Avenues Saturday night. Jerry Smith began crossing 51st Ave. eastbound within the crosswalk and then left the crosswalk to walk northbound after the light had turned green when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that neither speed nor impairment was a factor in the crash. No charges are pending.