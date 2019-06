PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that critically injured a 73-year-old man.

Police responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Pima Street Tuesday night for a crash involving a pedestrian. A 1996 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by an unknown black female struck a 73-year-old man crossing in the crosswalk.

The driver left the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition.

Police located the truck at 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road, but it was abandoned.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.