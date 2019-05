PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that left a 74-year-old man in extremely critical condition.

The incident happened Sunday night near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills.

Police say a BMW sedan was turning left on 43rd Ave. after traffic had cleared at a green light when it collided with a 74-year-old man in the crosswalk. The man was crossing with the light on a white walk sign.

The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the 41-year-old man driving the sedan remained on the scene. He was not injured or impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.