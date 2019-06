PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Dive teams spent the overnight hours in south Phoenix and made a tragic discovery after a car crashed into a canal.

Police say on the night of June 27, a 26-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Durango Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses said the driver went left to pass traffic and failed to stop at a red light on 35th Ave. The driver ran the light and failed to turn at the intersection. The vehicle then entered the canal, causing the car to flip on its roof.

The driver was able to escape from the vehicle, but a female passenger remained trapped and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Phoenix Police Dive Team responded to the scene and recovered the victim and the vehicle from the canal. The driver was evaluated and it was determined he was impaired. He will be booked into Maricopa County Jail where he'll be charged with second-degree murder.