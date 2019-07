PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Security checkpoints at Sky Harbor are closed as police investigate a suspicious item.

Phoenix Police say checkpoints A and D are closed in Terminal 4 while officers investigate an item as a precaution.

Passengers are being directed to checkpoints B and C. Wait times are currently 20 minutes or less and no flights have been delayed at this time.

Police say they are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

