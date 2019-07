PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A man was arrested after seriously injuring his 5-month-old daughter while trying to get her to stop crying.

Phoenix Police responded to Phoenix Children's Hospital on Monday for a child abuse call. A 5-month-old girl was brought in with a brain bleed, rib fracture, and cut on the inside of her throat.

The parents originally said the baby rolled off the bed, but detectives say during an interview her father, Mario Hernandez, he told them he became frustrated and blacked out while caring for the infant.

Police say after his arrest, Hernandez admitted to becoming frustrated when his daughter wouldn't stop crying and pushed her on the bed roughly, putting his hand over her mouth. He said he then picked her up and squeezed her and heard a crack.

Hernandez has been charged on three counts of child abuse.