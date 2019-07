Related Headlines Gilbert PD looking for suspect involved in...

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect has barricaded himself in a vehicle in Tempe.

Police have been looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 55-year-old man in Gilbert last Friday.

Gilbert PD - Homicide: 07/05

Today: A suspect was located by Gilbert detectives in Tempe.

A Suspect now barricaded in Tempe.

Stay tuned for more information. This is the trusted source for information on this incident. @TempePolice — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 8, 2019

Monday the suspect was located in Tempe. Gilbert and Tempe Police are both on the scene near a Motel 6 at Priest and Broadway. The Priest is closed going north from Broadway to 14th Street.

TPD is actively working an investigation in the area of Priest and Broadway. Priest is closed NB at Broadway-14th St. Media staging 1516 W 17th St. MUST approach from the west. pic.twitter.com/Cj3zRdxC2u — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 8, 2019

Tempe Police evacuate Motel 6 Priest & Broadway officials say this is related to an incident that happened in Gilbert, Arizona ⁦@TempePolice⁩ ⁦@GilbertPolice⁩ #motel6 #trafficrestrections #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/fnxwa0FV1Y — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) July 8, 2019

