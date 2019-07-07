< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. PD: Gilbert homicide suspect found in tempe, barricades himself in vehicle

Posted Jul 08 2019 12:57PM MST
Updated Jul 08 2019 01:00PM MST fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-gilbert-homicide-suspect-found-in-tempe-barricades-himself-in-vehicle" data-title="PD: Gilbert homicide suspect found in Tempe, barricades himself in vehicle" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pd-gilbert-homicide-suspect-found-in-tempe-barricades-himself-in-vehicle" addthis:title="PD: Gilbert homicide suspect found in Tempe, barricades himself in vehicle"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416904668.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416904668");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416904668-416767082"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of Gilbert Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy of Gilbert Police Department</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416904668-416767082" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Jul 08 2019 12:57PM MST
Updated Jul 08 2019 01:00PM MST id='related-headlines416904668' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/gilbert-pd-looking-for-suspect-involved-in-homicide"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gilbert PD looking for suspect involved in...</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10)</strong> — Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect has barricaded himself in a vehicle in Tempe. </p> <p>Police have been looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a 55-year-old man in Gilbert last Friday. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Gilbert PD - Homicide: 07/05<br /> Today: A suspect was located by Gilbert detectives in Tempe.<br /> A Suspect now barricaded in Tempe.<br /> Stay tuned for more information. This is the trusted source for information on this incident. <a href="https://twitter.com/TempePolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TempePolice</a></p> — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) <a href="https://twitter.com/GilbertPolice/status/1148313976024866816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Monday the suspect was located in Tempe. Gilbert and Tempe Police are both on the scene near a Motel 6 at Priest and Broadway. The Priest is closed going north from Broadway to 14th Street. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">TPD is actively working an investigation in the area of Priest and Broadway. Priest is closed NB at Broadway-14th St. Media staging 1516 W 17th St. MUST approach from the west. <a href="https://t.co/Cj3zRdxC2u">pic.twitter.com/Cj3zRdxC2u</a></p> — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) <a href="https://twitter.com/TempePolice/status/1148302799370764288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tempe Police evacuate Motel 6 Priest & Broadway officials say this is related to an incident that happened in Gilbert, Arizona <a href="https://twitter.com/TempePolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TempePolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GilbertPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GilbertPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/motel6?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#motel6</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/trafficrestrections?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#trafficrestrections</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fox10phoenix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fox10phoenix</a> <a href="https://t.co/fnxwa0FV1Y">pic.twitter.com/fnxwa0FV1Y</a></p> — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) <a href="https://twitter.com/rdavisfox10/status/1148296420782272515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><em>Stay here for updates.</em></p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story416904668 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story416904668 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-416904668",i="relatedHeadlines-416904668",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-fire-department-talks-about-how-they-fight-wildfires" title="Valley fire department talks about how they fight wildfires" data-articleId="416885337" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Valley_fire_department_on_fighting_wildf_0_7487712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Valley_fire_department_on_fighting_wildf_0_7487712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Valley_fire_department_on_fighting_wildf_0_7487712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Valley_fire_department_on_fighting_wildf_0_7487712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Valley_fire_department_on_fighting_wildf_0_7487712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 10's Carmen Blackwell reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley fire department talks about how they fight wildfires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:31AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — It was a busy weekend for fire crews as several fires broke out around the Valley. So what does it take to fight them?</p><p>Rural Metro firefighters who work on the frontline say a quick response time to these high fuel load brush fires have never been higher as the lower humidity levels increase fire danger. </p><p>"All the rain we had early on brought up a lot of fuel, it's very dense right now as our temperatures start to get warmer and warmer," said Shawn Gilleland, the Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/nau-football-player-found-dead-in-flagstaff-home" title="NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home" data-articleId="416874809" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/NAU_football_player_found_dead_in_Flagst_0_7488105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/NAU_football_player_found_dead_in_Flagst_0_7488105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/NAU_football_player_found_dead_in_Flagst_0_7488105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/NAU_football_player_found_dead_in_Flagst_0_7488105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/NAU_football_player_found_dead_in_Flagst_0_7488105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:17AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Northern Arizona University Athletics says one of their football players passed away over the weekend. </p><p>According to a statement , senior offensive lineman Malik Noshi was found dead at his home in Flagstaff Sunday morning. </p><p>"The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik's family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this time of great sadness," said Mike Marlow, NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/faa-skydiving-instructor-killed-during-jump-near-casa-grande" title="FAA: Skydiving instructor killed during jump near Casa Grande" data-articleId="416869698" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/arizona%20-%20pinal%20county_1560816761379.jpg_7411846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FAA: Skydiving instructor killed during jump near Casa Grande</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:54AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:08AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a skydiving instructor was killed during a jump near Casa Grande. </p><p>FAA officials say the incident happened Friday around noon. A male instructor and a female student were performing a tandem jump. The instructor was killed and the student hospitalized. </p><p>The Casa Grande Airport manager says the plane carrying the skydivers took off at 10:15 a.m. and the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. The two landed northeast of Interstate 10 on the Gila River Indian Reservation. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fewer-american-teens-than-ever-are-seeking-jobs-or-working-during-the-summer-months"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/LessTeensWorking_Banner_Getty_1562617099840_7487786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Vivian Pham works her summer job as an associate at Yogurtland. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)" title="LessTeensWorking_Banner_Getty_1562617099840-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fewer American teens than ever are seeking jobs or working during the summer months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/eric-swalwell-becomes-first-candidate-to-drop-out-of-the-2020-presidential-race"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/sad_1562618521009_7488287_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters where he announced that he is dropping out of the presidential race. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="sad_1562618521009-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eric Swalwell becomes first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/mulan-live-action-movie-teaser-trailer-features-sword-wielding-heroine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney released an official teaser trailer for the live-action film '“Mulan” on Sunday featuring its sword-wielding heroine. (Photo Credit: Walt Disney)" title="THUMB MULAN_1562615795393.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Mulan' live-action movie teaser trailer features sword-wielding heroine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-earthquake-satellite-images-show-large-crack-in-earth-after-71-temblor-shakes-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Satellite images show the Ridgecrest area before the recent 7.1 earthquake struck and after, showing surface rupture in the area. (Photo credit: Planet Labs Inc.)" title="Ridgecrest before and after_1562612546846.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California earthquake: Satellite images show large crack in earth after 7.1 temblor shakes region</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/eric-swalwell-becomes-first-candidate-to-drop-out-of-the-2020-presidential-race" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/sad_1562618521009_7488287_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/sad_1562618521009_7488287_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/sad_1562618521009_7488287_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/sad_1562618521009_7488287_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/sad_1562618521009_7488287_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidate&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Eric&#x20;Swalwell&#x20;&#x28;D-CA&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;at&#x20;his&#x20;campaign&#x20;headquarters&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;announced&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;is&#x20;dropping&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;presidential&#x20;race&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Eric Swalwell becomes first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/mulan-live-action-movie-teaser-trailer-features-sword-wielding-heroine" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/THUMB%20MULAN_1562615795393.jpg_7488232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disney&#x20;released&#x20;an&#x20;official&#x20;teaser&#x20;trailer&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;live-action&#x20;film&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Mulan&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x20;featuring&#x20;its&#x20;sword-wielding&#x20;heroine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Walt&#x20;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Mulan' live-action movie teaser trailer features sword-wielding heroine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-gilbert-homicide-suspect-found-in-tempe-barricades-himself-in-vehicle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/07/KSAZ%20Gilbert%20mugshot%20070719_1562536090467.jpg_7485764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Gilbert&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PD: Gilbert homicide suspect found in Tempe, barricades himself in vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-earthquake-satellite-images-show-large-crack-in-earth-after-71-temblor-shakes-region" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Satellite&#x20;images&#x20;show&#x20;the&#x20;Ridgecrest&#x20;area&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;recent&#x20;7&#x2e;1&#x20;earthquake&#x20;struck&#x20;and&#x20;after&#x2c;&#x20;showing&#x20;surface&#x20;rupture&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;area&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Planet&#x20;Labs&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California earthquake: Satellite images show large crack in earth after 7.1 temblor shakes region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/16-foot-python-found-nesting-beneath-broward-county-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 