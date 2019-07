PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of two separate crashes that killed two people Saturday night in Phoenix.

Police say a man driving a 1997 Lincoln Town car was traveling south on 43rd Avenue in the center lane at a high rate of speed when he hit 17-year-old Nester Lopez who was crossing the roadway near Whitton Avenue. The teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver left the crash and ran a red light two blocks south near Osborn Road when he crashed into a vehicle, according to Police. The driver, 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say another vehicle stopped at the intersection was hit by the redirected vehicles from the second crash. The driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the Lincoln Town car ran away and has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.