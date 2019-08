PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Arizona Grand Resort.

Police responded to the area near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road Friday night where human remains had been discovered on the bank of a pond.

The pond is part of the Maricopa Guadalupe Flood Control area next to the resort golf course.

Authorities worked through the night and into Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix Police Search and Recovery Dive Team assisted in sweeping the pond where a body was discovered in the deeper portion of the water.

The body was removed and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.