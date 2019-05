PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A Valley man is asking for the public's help in finding his tricycle. But it's not just any tricycle - it was designed especially for him.

Mark Blackwood got his tricycle stolen Friday night. He says he had it locked up outside his apartment near 20th St. and Osborn when someone cut the chain and took the bike. Blackwood says the bike was his only form of transportation. That's because when he was 19, he had two strokes and a year later, he had two brain surgeries that prevented him from driving. So, he had someone create a custom-designed tricycle built just for him to help him get around town.

"It's better to ride on a three-wheel bike than a two-wheel because I have too many problems trying to ride it normally," Blackwood said. "[Like] keeping my feet on the pedals and balancing it."