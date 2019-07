TOLLESON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A man is behind bars following a crash in Tolleson that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Tolleson Police responded to the crash near 91st Ave and Interstate 10 at around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Police say Arturo Perez was driving a Land Rover when he collided with a Honda Pilot occupied by a Hispanic man, who was driving, and a 7-year-old girl.

The child was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she later died. The man who was driving was also taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Police say Perez left the scene of the crash but was found by officers and arrested on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, DUI, and hit and run.

The investigation is ongoing.