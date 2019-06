PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police arrested a man for shooting at homes in Phoenix.

Saturday morning, Phoenix Police responded to a call of shots fired near 51st Avenue and Greenway Road. They arrived at a home where the alarm system was activated and a bullet had gone through the back door.

Police found a 28-year-old man hiding inside a bedroom in the home and took him into custody.

Investigators say as many as three other houses were also struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested on four counts of discharging a firearm at a residence, one count of burglary, criminal damage, and firing a gun within city limits.

The investigation is ongoing.