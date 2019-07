PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police need your help finding a hit-and-run driver accused of killing two people. Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember one of the victims with a candlelight vigil.

There's already a memorial left behind for 17-year-old Nestor Lopez. His mother tells us he was just walking to the store to buy some chips and ice cream. But police say the suspect sped through the center turn lane south on 43rd Ave., crashing into Lopez before driving off and running a red light at Osborn Road, where the suspect wrecked a 2007 Scion driven by 28-year-old Edgar Ferral Lopez, also killing him.

We don't have a description of the suspect, but police say he or she drove a 1997 Lincoln Town car they left behind, running away from both scenes. This all happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. Another car, a Chevy Silverado, was hit by vehicles moved by the crash, but the two people who were inside of the car are reported to be OK.