PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police in Phoenix are investigating an alleged homicide after one man was found with gunshot injuries inside a Phoenix home. The shooting happened near 67th Ave and Indian School.

Police say on the afternoon of June 7, they responded to a shooting and once they arrived on the scene, a victim was found with gunshot inuries. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Phoenix Police Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. Or, if you wish you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.