PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside of a fast food restaurant.

The incident happened just before midnight Friday near 24th Street and Van Buren.

Police say two men were arguing in front of a fast food restaurant when one of the men shot the other. The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police. He is described as a black male, 20 to 30-years-old, 5'9", 160 to 170 pounds, wearing a gray jacket and dark pants.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.