PD: Man shot, killed near 27th Ave. and Indian School, suspect sought 02 2019 08:16AM Posted Jul 02 2019 08:17AM MST
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 08:16AM MST
Updated Jul 02 2019 08:22AM MST https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415865195" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. </p> <p>Police say that Keith Johnson, 27, was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9:00 p.m. Monday night. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. </p> <p>Witnesses told police that the suspect ran from the scene. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/nike-s-recalled-betsy-ross-sneakers-selling-for-thousands-after-kaepernick-controversy-tmz-reports" title="Nike's recalled Betsy Ross sneakers selling for thousands after Kaepernick controversy, TMZ reports" data-articleId="415867429" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Nike" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nike's recalled Betsy Ross sneakers selling for thousands after Kaepernick controversy, TMZ reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:36AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:53AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — After Nike pulled their Betsy Ross Flag Air Max 1 USA sneakers, demand for the shoes skyrocketed. </p><p>According to TMZ , several leaked pairs have sold for more than $2,000.</p><p>The shoes were set to be released just before the Fourth of July holiday, but after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick said the shoes were offensive, the company recalled the shoes. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-walking-on-sidewalk-hit-killed-by-vehicle" title="PD: Man walking on sidewalk hit, killed by vehicle" data-articleId="415847789" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/PD__Man_hit__killed_by_vehicle_while_wal_0_7464929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/PD__Man_hit__killed_by_vehicle_while_wal_0_7464929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/PD__Man_hit__killed_by_vehicle_while_wal_0_7464929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/PD__Man_hit__killed_by_vehicle_while_wal_0_7464929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/PD__Man_hit__killed_by_vehicle_while_wal_0_7464929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PD: Man hit, killed by vehicle while walking on sidewalk" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Man walking on sidewalk hit, killed by vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:34AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:22AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of an accident that killed a man walking on the sidewalk. </p><p>Police say Steven Hoffman Jr., 37, was walking on the sidewalk near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap just after midnight Tuesday when a Ford Expedition drifted onto the sidewalk and hit Hoffman. He was pronounced dead on the scene.</p><p>The driver failed to stop and continued driving, turning south on 19th Avenue. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy" title="Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy" data-articleId="415831439" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:47AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:52AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The City of Goodyear was celebrating after the West Valley city put the finishing touches on a deal with Nike, but now those plans might be in jeopardy due to outrage over another Nike story making headlines. </p><p>Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted early Tuesday morning his disappointment with Nike after the sports apparel company decided to pull a new USA-themed sneaker. </p><p>Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. 3/</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-shot-killed-near-27th-ave-and-indian-school-suspect-sought"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ deadly shootin 070219_1562080894315.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: Man shot, killed near 27th Ave. and Indian School, suspect sought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fort-hood-hug-lady-honored-with-plaque-at-gray-airfield"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/01/Fort_Hood__Hug_Lady__honored_with_plaque_0_7462040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fort_Hood__Hug_Lady__honored_with_plaque_0_20190701224914-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fort Hood "Hug Lady" honored with plaque at Gray Airfield</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tips-to-revamp-your-summer-skincare-routine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/02/V%20SUMMER%20SKIN%20MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png_7464629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SUMMER SKIN MISTAKES_00.00.13.28_1562075687648.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips to revamp your summer skincare routine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-walking-on-sidewalk-hit-killed-by-vehicle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police lights crime generic-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: Man walking on sidewalk hit, killed by vehicle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/vice-president-mike-pence-s-plane-called-back-to-dc-for-unspecified-emergency" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vice President Mike Pence's plane called back to DC for unspecified emergency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/spider-man-cast-tom-holland-zendaya-jake-gyllenhaal-surprise-kids-at-children-s-hospital-la" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/02/Spider-Man-cast-Tom-Holland%2C-Zendaya%2C-Jake-Gyllenhaal-surprises-kids-at-Children%27s-Hospital-LA_1562079737221_7464668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/02/Spider-Man-cast-Tom-Holland%2C-Zendaya%2C-Jake-Gyllenhaal-surprises-kids-at-Children%27s-Hospital-LA_1562079737221_7464668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/02/Spider-Man-cast-Tom-Holland%2C-Zendaya%2C-Jake-Gyllenhaal-surprises-kids-at-Children%27s-Hospital-LA_1562079737221_7464668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/02/Spider-Man-cast-Tom-Holland%2C-Zendaya%2C-Jake-Gyllenhaal-surprises-kids-at-Children%27s-Hospital-LA_1562079737221_7464668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/02/Spider-Man-cast-Tom-Holland%2C-Zendaya%2C-Jake-Gyllenhaal-surprises-kids-at-Children%27s-Hospital-LA_1562079737221_7464668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Spider-Man cast Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal surprise sick kids at Children's Hospital LA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-shot-killed-near-27th-ave-and-indian-school-suspect-sought" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20deadly%20shootin%20070219_1562080894315.jpg_7464672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PD: Man shot, killed near 27th Ave. and Indian School, suspect sought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/listeria-fears-prompt-recall-of-packaged-foods-sold-under-brands-including-trader-joes-green-giant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/02/green%20giant%20packaging_1562078370944.jpg_7464771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/02/green%20giant%20packaging_1562078370944.jpg_7464771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/02/green%20giant%20packaging_1562078370944.jpg_7464771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/02/green%20giant%20packaging_1562078370944.jpg_7464771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/02/green%20giant%20packaging_1562078370944.jpg_7464771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Listeria fears prompt recall of packaged foods sold under brands including Trader Joe's, Green Giant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/wisconsin-s-serial-toilet-clogger-gets-150-days-behind-bars-three-years-probation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20Patrick%20Beeman_1562078280479.jpg_7464770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Patrick&#x20;Beeman&#x2c;&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;convicted&#x20;on&#x20;five&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;criminal&#x20;damage&#x20;to&#x20;property&#x20;for&#x20;repeatedly&#x20;clogging&#x20;the&#x20;toilets&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restroom&#x20;at&#x20;his&#x20;workplace&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Sheboygan&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wisconsin's 'serial toilet clogger' gets 150 days behind bars, three years probation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 