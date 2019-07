PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say that Keith Johnson, 27, was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9:00 p.m. Monday night. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the suspect ran from the scene. The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 25-years-old, 5'10" to 6'0" wearing a dark shirt.

If anyone has any information contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.