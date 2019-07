PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of an accident that killed a man walking on the sidewalk.

Police say Steven Hoffman Jr., 37, was walking on the sidewalk near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap just after midnight Tuesday when a Ford Expedition drifted onto the sidewalk and hit Hoffman. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving, turning south on 19th Avenue.

Phoenix Police are asking anyone with any information to please contact them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.