BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - One person has died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Buckeye.

Buckeye Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Eric Merrill. Merill was a recently retired deputy chief of the Rio Verde Fire District. Buckeye PD says he retired just two weeks ago after 40 years of fire service. Merrill was with the Rio Verde FD for 15 years. He was with Rural Metro Fire prior to that.

Buckeye Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Palo Verde and Yuma roads. Two vehicles were involved with a total of three passengers. One person died, and two others were taken to a hospital, their conditions unknown.

Witnesses reported that both cars rolled but landed upright.

The intersection is closed for investigation.

