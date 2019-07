PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's said to be the world's most advanced non-invasive skin-lifting, tightening rejuvenation device.

The Plasma Pen is supposed to treat wrinkles, sagging and dull skin, with very little downtime. Also, there's not a single incision, no stitches, and no bandages. The device has been used in other countries for quite some time, but was only recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the United States.

If pain is beauty, people might expect some incredible results from the procedure. In some sense of the word, at least in this case, looks can be deceiving, because the Plasma Pen is said to cause no discomfort, but the results are said to be pretty unbelievable. Stephanie Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Arizona. She grew up appreciating the desert sun, but the exposure to the sun eventually wreaked havoc.