PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A former baseball coach is sentenced to 25 years in prison, a month after pleading guilty to sexual conduct with boys.

Chandler Police began investigating 54-year-old Richard Gallegos back in 2009, when he was accused of molesting boys between the ages of 11 and 14. Gallegos spoke before being hit with that 25-year sentence, but first, he heard from his victims and their families, and it was an emotional day in court that led to justice.

"My biggest regret is that we ever crossed paths with him," said one mother, who went on to say she thought she could trust Gallegos. Instead, she said he lied about his baseball connections to get close to underage boys. Boys like her son, who was one of Gallegos' victims.