PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting involving two children and two adults that left one man in critical condition. The shooting happened in the area of 25th Street and Broadway.

Police say on Thursday night just before midnight, two children and two men were inside an apartment when an unidentified suspect fired rounds into the apartment from the outside. Officials say one man involved, a 33-year-old, was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. Other individuals were not injured.

A suspect description has not been released.

Phoenix Police Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.