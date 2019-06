MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A man is in critical condition this morning after getting shot by a Mesa police officer. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening near Country Club and Broadway after police pursued two suspects who fled from a traffic stop about a half mile away.

Mesa Police say the gang task force tried to pull a car over. The suspects drove off, stopped the car, then both ran off in different directions. The officers then chased after them on foot. At some point, the suspect, who was a passenger in the car, pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. One of the officers felt threatened and opened fire, hitting the suspect several times.

"Interestingly enough, that suspect then, as that happened, threw his handgun over the handrail and it's actually laying here [at] Country Club Dr.," said Commander Ed Wessing with Mesa Police. "That's why we have multiple streets shut off, including the area where the shooting occurred. [The] suspect has been transported [to the hospital] in critical condition, but is expected to survive."

The driver was caught in a nearby neighborhood. He was taken into custody and is being questioned.

No officers were hurt, but something of note with this officer-involved shooting is that offers were not wearing body cameras.