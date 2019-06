PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that crashed into a motorcycle and left two people fighting for their lives.

The incident happened Wednesday night on Thunderbird Road near the I-17. Police say the driver of a Toyota Tacoma hit a motorcycle with two riders. Both riders were taken to the hospital and are in bad shape. Firefighters say neither were wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Tacoma stopped briefly and then took off. Police found the owner of the truck but he told officers the truck had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police.