PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police arrested a woman after a puppy passed away from being left with no water.

Officers found four puppies and one adult dog at a home near 16th Street and Southern on Tuesday. The Arizona Humane Society investigator on the scene found no water, only an empty container. The high temperature was 107°.

One of the puppies was obviously distressed showing signs of dehydration and was rushed to Second Chance Animal hospital where it later died.

Police arrested the owner, Ruby Marlow, on charges of animal cruelty. She also surrendered the dogs over to the Arizona Humane Society.

Marlow told police that she left a gallon of water for the dogs in the morning but that they sometimes knock it over. She asked police "What am I supposed to do?" Officers suggested she leave multiple containers of water out for the dogs.