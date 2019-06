PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects following a shooting outside an apartment complex that left one woman injured.

Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road for a shooting late Monday night. Two people were outside their apartment when two suspects asked them for directions. The suspects left but returned and started shooting.

One woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspects got away in an older, green sedan. They are described as Hispanic males in their 30s, one wearing a blue or teal dress shirt, multicolored tie, and dress pants, and the other wearing a dark t-shirt with a white pitchfork design.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.