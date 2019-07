CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Chandler Police arrested a man for 2nd-degree murder after he accidentally shot and killed his wife at their home.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Price Rd. and Chandler Blvd. around 5:00 a.m. after a woman called saying someone had been shot. They found 31-year-old Elshaymaa Elmesilhy with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators determined that her husband, 37-year-old Mustafa Hussein, arrived home from work and 'inadvertently' shot Elmesilhy while unloading his firearm. After the first shot, he panicked and 'inadvertently' fired another round that hit the bedroom floor.