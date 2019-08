PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Monday night, people in Phoenix gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember two killed in two weekend mass shootings at El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The vigil kicked off at Grant Park at 7:00 p.m., and speakers included community leaders and ministers. Organizers say the event is about healing, but it is also a time to call for action. They say after learning about the manifesto from the El Paso shooter, as Mexican-Americans, they are worried to leave their homes.

"We just felt we needed to be in solidarity with El Paso. We needed to tell El Paso and Dayton we are with you and we are going to say no more. We want gun control," said former Maricopa County Supervisor Mary-Rose Wilcox.

Organizers also urged attendees to reach out to their lawmakers.