PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Monday afternoon, temperatures reached 114°F (~45.55°C) in parts of Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, and on hot days like these, some of the busiest spots in the Valley are shelters, where those in need go to get out of the sun.

The heat on Monday drew in hundreds to homeless shelters in Phoenix. Shelter officials said they need more help, as these hot days are a matter of life or death.

"What we are seeing in the summer is more people who wouldn't come off the street because of the extreme heat," said Lisa Glow, CEO of CASS, which stands for "Central Arizona Shelter Services".

Glow said on any given night, they are serving around 800 people. This time of year, however, the situation is more dire.

"They are dehydrated, first of all, so they need a lot of water," said Glow. "They are exhausted and sometimes disoriented and nauseous, and they don't feel well overall."

Glow said they need more resources to save people from these temperatures, to make sure they don't come down with these symptoms. Glow said CASS goes through 40,000 water bottles a month, and they still need the water for people they can't shelter.

Glow says the organization is trying to do everything they can, but they need the community's help. People who would like to help can drop off water bottles, socks and toiletries to the CASS location near 12th Avenue and Jefferson.

