<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418299549" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418299549" data-article-version="1.0">People in need gather at Valley shelters to escape the scorching heat</h1> </header> 15 2019 04:05PM By Bailey Miller, FOX 10
Posted Jul 15 2019 03:25PM MST
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 04:05PM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 04:06PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418299549-418309118" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- On Monday afternoon, temperatures reached 114°F (~45.55°C) in parts of Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service's Phoenix office, and on hot days like these, some of the busiest spots in the Valley are shelters, where those in need go to get out of the sun. Shelter officials said they need more help, as these hot days are a matter of life or death.

"What we are seeing in the summer is more people who wouldn't come off the street because of the extreme heat," said Lisa Glow, CEO of CASS, which stands for "Central Arizona Shelter Services".

Glow said on any given night, they are serving around 800 people. This time of year, however, the situation is more dire.

"They are dehydrated, first of all, so they need a lot of water," said Glow. "They are exhausted and sometimes disoriented and nauseous, and they don't feel well overall."

Glow said they need more resources to save people from these temperatures, to make sure they don't come down with these symptoms. Glow said CASS goes through 40,000 water bottles a month, and they still need the water for people they can't shelter. 

Glow says the organization is trying to do everything they can, but they need the community's help. More Arizona News Stories

Keeping Up With The Jones: Waiting for monsoon storms to come
By Marcy Jones, FOX 10
Posted Jul 15 2019 03:10PM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 05:00PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Arizona is a month into the monsoon season, but so far, there hasn't been much rain, and people are eager to have the first monsoon storm of 2019.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones .

Watch Keeping Up With The Jones every Monday, on FOX 10 News at 4. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Nonsoon__Vall_0_7524552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Nonsoon__Vall_0_7524552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Nonsoon__Vall_0_7524552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Nonsoon__Vall_0_7524552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Nonsoon__Vall_0_7524552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arizona is a month into the monsoon season, but so far, there hasn't been much rain. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Keeping Up With The Jones: Waiting for monsoon storms to come</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:10PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:00PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Arizona is a month into the monsoon season, but so far, there hasn't been much rain, and people are eager to have the first monsoon storm of 2019.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones .</p><p>Watch Keeping Up With The Jones every Monday, on FOX 10 News at 4.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/avtar-grewal-found-guilty-of-murdering-his-estranged-wife-in-2007" title="Avtar Grewal found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in 2007" data-articleId="418286701" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A jury has found 44-year-old Avtar Grewal guilty of 1st-degree murder in the murder of his estranged wife in 2007." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Avtar Grewal found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in 2007</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:30PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:27PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A jury has found PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A jury has found 44-year-old Avtar Grewal guilty of 1st-degree murder in the murder of his estranged wife in 2007.

Officials with the Superior Court of Arizona announced at around 2:00 p.m. Monday that the jury has reached a verdict in the case. Grewal was charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Navneet Kaur.

Kaur was found dead inside her home in Ahwatukee in 2007, and Grewal flew to India, where he is originally from, immediately after Kaur's murder. It took four years before Grewal was extradited to the United States.

Avtar Grewal found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in 2007
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 15 2019 02:30PM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 04:27PM MST Man arrested after breaking into Phoenix homes, attempting to sexually assault woman
By FOX 10 Staff, Ty Brennan, FOX 10
Posted Jul 15 2019 09:06AM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 05:08PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police arrested a man after he broke into two homes and attempted to sexually assault a woman. 

Police say Monday morning around 4:30 a.m. a 32-year-old man went into a home that had an unlocked front door near 28th Street and Osborn. Before that, he entered another home nearby through the unlocked back door, according to police. The 52-year-old homeowner confronted the man with a handgun, and he again ran out.

"My brain went through that whole thing," said Gage Underhill. "Is it my daughter staring at me? Did my roommate come home early? And I figured out, 'no. This is a bad guy.'" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/a-macomb-township-community-pool-closed-because-someone-kept-pooping-in-it" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A Macomb Township community pool closed because someone kept pooping in it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/people-in-need-gather-at-valley-shelters-to-escape-the-scorching-heat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/People_gather_at_shelters_to_escape_the__0_7524528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>People in need gather at Valley shelters to escape the scorching heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/anything-is-possible-formerly-homeless-man-makes-millions-turning-back-yards-into-beach-resorts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_7524122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_7524122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_7524122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_7524122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Formerly_homeless_man_makes_millions_tur_0_7524122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric&#x20;White&#x20;creates&#x20;picturesque&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;swimming&#x20;ponds&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;that&#x20;have&#x20;crystal&#x20;blue&#x20;water&#x20;surrounded&#x20;by&#x20;sand&#x2c;&#x20;delivering&#x20;a&#x20;slice&#x20;of&#x20;paradise&#x20;to&#x20;customers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Eric&#x20;White&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Anything is possible': Formerly homeless man makes millions turning back yards into beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;alligator&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;meth&#x20;and&#x20;other&#x20;drug&#x20;paraphernalia&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;search&#x20;in&#x20;Loretto&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;Loretto&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/agenda-of-white-nationalists-democratic-congresswomen-attacked-by-trump-call-for-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1155806469%20THUMB_1563229063402.jpg_7524165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Reps&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Ayanna&#x20;Pressley&#x2c;&#x20;Ilhan&#x20;Omar&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;2R&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;Rashida&#x20;Tlaib&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Alexandria&#x20;Ocasio-Cortez&#x20;respond&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x20;remarks&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;made&#x20;by&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;on&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;July&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Smialowski&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Agenda of white nationalists': Democratic congresswomen attacked by Trump call for impeachment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 