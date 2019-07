PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- While there is no season for drownings, it is especially important to be alert around the Fourth of July holiday because so many people use the pool.

"If we don't keep the message top of mind, people relax, drop their guard, and drownings increase, so we try to stay on top of it," said Jay Arthur, Vice President of the Drowning Prevention Coalition.

The Drowning Prevention Coalition was busy on Wednesday, urging parents to stay vigilant.

"Make sure the kids don't have access from their house out to the backyard pool," said Arthur.

Just this week in Phoenix, a young boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was found underwater. In Peoria, a three-year-old girl died after falling into a backyard pool. Overall, the number of drownings in Arizona has steadily decreased in the last three years, but still, there have been 56 water-related incidents in 2019, including 31 kids. Of the 17 drowning deaths, three of the victims were kids.

On Wednesday, Arthur taught live-saving CPR skills, and reminding anyone who plans on spending time near water this weekend to be responsible, and keep an eye on the kids.

"Rules and tools and knowledge and equipment that will make their weekend safer, and prevent that tragedy from happening," said Arthur.