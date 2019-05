PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A beloved family dog is safe and reunited with his family after Peoria firefighters rescued him off a mountain.

Firefighters on Monday responded to a call after hikers found "Toby" bitten, hungry, dehydrated, and injured on top of a mountain. The owners of the dog and a neighbor weren't able to rescue Toby due to the rough terrain and the size of the dog. Toby had been missing for five days when the hikers discovered him.

Without missing a beat, the crew of E197 climbed the mountain with gear in tow and were able to successfully rescue Toby. He's now at home, healing with his family.