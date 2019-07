Courtesy: Peoria Police Department Courtesy: Peoria Police Department

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - New information has emerged regarding the stabbing of a teenager at a Circle K near 67th Ave. and Peoria on Thursday. Peoria Police say it was all over the victim's choice of music.

Witnesses say 27-year-old Michael Adams walked up to a 17-year-old boy in Circle K, slit his throat then left the store. The victim then stumbled outside, collapsed, and died.

Adams told officers the victim was listening to Rap music and that type of music makes him feel unsafe because he's been attacked in the past by people who listen to Rap music. He said he felt he needed to prevent an attack rather than wait for the victim to kill him. Adams admits the victim didn't say anything to provoke him.

Adams' lawyer says he suffers from a mental illness and had been released from jail without medication.