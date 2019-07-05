< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Peoria PD: Man stabbed, killed 17-year-old because he doesn't like rap music By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 09:15AM MST
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 12:29PM MST
Updated Jul 05 2019 12:29PM MST Courtesy: Peoria Police Department Courtesy: Peoria Police Department Courtesy: Peoria Police Department (FOX 10) - </strong>New information has emerged regarding the stabbing of a teenager at a Circle K near 67th Ave. and Peoria on Thursday. Peoria Police say it was all over the victim's choice of music.</p><p>Witnesses say 27-year-old Michael Adams walked up to a 17-year-old boy in Circle K, slit his throat then left the store. The victim then stumbled outside, collapsed, and died.</p><p>Adams told officers the victim was listening to Rap music and that type of music makes him feel unsafe because he's been attacked in the past by people who listen to Rap music. He said he felt he needed to prevent an attack rather than wait for the victim to kill him. in medically-induced coma" data-articleId="416316882" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7477607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7477607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7477607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7477607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/FOX_10_News_at_5_00_p_m__0_7477607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An out-of-state hiker has been put into a coma after getting overheated during a hike&nbsp;at Camelback Mountain." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Out-of-state hiker overheats at Camelback Mountain; in medically-induced coma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:02PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:19AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - An out-of-state hiker has been put into a coma after getting overheated during a hike at Camelback Mountain.</p><p>Nebraska native Lois Nigrin first pulled off Camelback Mountain with what started as a bad sunburn. It was then upgraded to a heat stroke, and then, a possible organ failure.</p><p>"I think this came as a shock to everyone," said family friend Suzy Dodson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mother-of-victim-in-weekend-double-murder-speaks" title="Mother of victim in weekend double murder speaks out" data-articleId="416365695" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/Mother_of_victim_in_weekend_double_murde_0_7477494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/Mother_of_victim_in_weekend_double_murde_0_7477494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/Mother_of_victim_in_weekend_double_murde_0_7477494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/Mother_of_victim_in_weekend_double_murde_0_7477494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/04/Mother_of_victim_in_weekend_double_murde_0_7477494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The mother of a Glendale woman who was shot and killed along with her four-year-old daughter spoke on Thursday. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother of victim in weekend double murder speaks out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:37PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:17AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The mother of a Glendale woman who was shot and killed along with her four-year-old daughter spoke on Thursday.</p><p>The suspect in the incident, Brandon Bautista Torres, is the woman's boyfriend.</p><p>Tina Martinez said her daughter, 23-year-old Selina Toyos, had a one-year-old son with the suspect, but the suspect is not the biological father of four-year-old Aleena Bermudez, who would have turned five on Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fire-breaks-out-at-west-valley-strip-mall" title="Fire breaks out at West Valley strip mall" data-articleId="416410761" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Fire_breaks_out_at_West_Valley_strip_mal_0_7479046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Fire_breaks_out_at_West_Valley_strip_mal_0_7479046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Fire_breaks_out_at_West_Valley_strip_mal_0_7479046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Fire_breaks_out_at_West_Valley_strip_mal_0_7479046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/Fire_breaks_out_at_West_Valley_strip_mal_0_7479046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A West Valley business has been destroyed by a massive fire. The blaze tore through a Sun City strip mall around 3:30 Friday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire breaks out at West Valley strip mall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 05:54AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 12:25PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SUN CITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A West Valley business has been destroyed by a massive fire. The blaze tore through a Sun City strip mall around 3:30 Friday morning.</p><p>Crews quickly bounced it to a second-alarm fire so they could get more resources. 75 firefighters from Phoneix, Surprise, and Glendale showed up to help.</p><p>They say it looked like the fire started at the ground level of a dance studio and made its way up. A member of the first crew on scene says it was quite the sight to see.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/girl-who-licked-blue-bell-ice-cream-and-put-it-back-on-shelf-inspires-copycats-on-social-media"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A female matching the description of the suspect in a viral video is seen on surveillance at a Walmart store in Lufkin, Texas, alongside a file image showing tubs of ice cream. (Photo credit: Lufkin Police Dept. & David Paul Morris/Getty Images)" title="girl ice cream GETTY_1562348832760.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl who licked Blue Bell ice cream and put it back on shelf inspires copycats on social media</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/burrito-lovers-brace-yourselves-taco-bell-is-facing-a-tortilla-shortage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/tacobell2_1562348679062_7478829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Taco Bell's beloved burritos and quesadillas are unavailable in certain stores due to a supplier shortage of tortillas. (Photo provided by Taco Bell)." title="tacobell-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burrito lovers, brace yourselves: Taco Bell is facing a ‘tortilla shortage'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/president-trump-says-hes-mulling-executive-order-on-census-citizenship-question"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump is shown in a file photo in the Oval Office. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/peoria-pd-man-stabbed-killed-17-year-old-because-he-doesn-t-like-rap-music"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Peoria Police Department" title="KSAZ Michael Adams 070519_1562344803482.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Peoria PD: Man stabbed, killed 17-year-old because he doesn't like rap 