Peoria PD searching for man last seen Wednesday afternoon data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Peoria PD searching for man last seen Wednesday afternoon&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/peoria-pd-searching-for-man-last-seen-wednesday-afternoon" data-title="Peoria PD searching for man last seen Wednesday afternoon" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/peoria-pd-searching-for-man-last-seen-wednesday-afternoon" addthis:title="Peoria PD searching for man last seen Wednesday afternoon"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418871614.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418871614");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418871614-418871625"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Peoria Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Peoria Police Department</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418871614-418871625" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Peoria Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: Peoria Police Department</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 06:12AM MST
Updated Jul 18 2019 06:20AM MST (FOX 10) - </strong>Peoria police are asking for your help as they search for a missing man.</p><p>33-year-old Jesse Valenzuela has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon when he walked away after being dropped off at his group home near 67th Ave. and Cactus.</p><p>He functions at the level of a child under 10 and he suffers from several medical conditions. He's described as Hispanic, 5'8", and 270 pounds. He has short dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a light gray shirt with a graphic of a cat wearing a crown and sweater.</p><p>Police say Valenzuela will not approach anyone asking for help and he won't tell anyone he's lost.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">PLEASE SHARE: <a href="https://twitter.com/PeoriaPoliceAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeoriaPoliceAZ</a> Seek Assistance in Locating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/missing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#missing</a> endangered male - 33 yr old, Jesse Valenzuela - last seen in the area of 6700 W Cactus Rd. <a href="https://t.co/0EDCyCCUSn">https://t.co/0EDCyCCUSn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PeoriaPDAZ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PeoriaPDAZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Peoriaaz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Peoriaaz</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peoriapoliceaz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peoriapoliceaz</a> <a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-increasing-bodycams-amid-community-anger-1" title="Phoenix police increasing bodycams amid community anger" data-articleId="418860334" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix police increasing bodycams amid community anger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:17AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:23AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Police Department is speeding up the rollout of more body cameras amid community anger sparked by video of officers cursing and pointing guns at a black family suspected of shoplifting.</p><p>The department is assigning body cameras Thursday to the sergeants and officers of its gang unit and downtown operation. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says this will bring to 1,100 the number of cameras in use by the department.</p><p>No charges were filed against the couple in the video. The woman was pregnant and holding their 1-year-old daughter. They say their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-marks-50th-anniversary-of-historic-apollo-11-mission" title="Arizona marks 50th anniversary of historic Apollo 11 mission" data-articleId="418834745" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona marks 50th anniversary of historic Apollo 11 mission</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:16AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- 50 years ago Wednesday, three Apollo Program astronauts were on their way to the moon and landed on it days later on July 20, 1969.</p><p>Fast forward to 2019, this week has been full of festivities to remember that historic journey to Earth's closest neighbor in space, and there are several such festivities across Arizona.</p><p>The Grand Canyon State played a key role in getting a man on the moon, through several training missions that were held mostly up north. Now, with NASA planning a return to the Moon, Arizona is poised to play a big role again, and the excitement has already begun.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/records-man-accused-of-murder-has-a-history-of-hatred-for-rap-music" title="Records: Man accused of murder has a history of hatred for rap music" data-articleId="418829540" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Murder_suspect_has_history_of_hatred_for_0_7531148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Murder_suspect_has_history_of_hatred_for_0_7531148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Murder_suspect_has_history_of_hatred_for_0_7531148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Murder_suspect_has_history_of_hatred_for_0_7531148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Murder_suspect_has_history_of_hatred_for_0_7531148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Records: Man accused of murder has a history of hatred for rap music</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:48PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:26AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- According to prison records, the man accused of stabbing a teen to death because he listened to rap music has a history of being triggered by the music genre.</p><p>On Wednesday, officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections released the records to FOX 10. ADC officials, however, said mental health records for Michael Adams cannot be released due to privacy laws. Adams' attorney claimed he was mentally ill and didn't get medicine when released from prison two days before police say he murdered Elijah Al-Amin.</p><p>On November 1, 2018, Adams was being transported to Arizona State Prison Kingman, and according to the ADC records, Adams approached a correctional officer during intake processing, and said: "Hurry up, let's get this over with you [expletive]".</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/berkeley-city-council-votes-to-eliminate-gender-specific-words-from-city-code"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_20190718051542-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Berkeley bans gender-specific words from city code</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/records-man-accused-of-murder-has-a-history-of-hatred-for-rap-music"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michael Adams is accused of killing a 17-year-old boy because the teen was listening to rap music. (Courtesy: Peoria Police Department)" title="KSAZ Michael Adams 070519_1562344803482.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Records: Man accused of murder has a history of hatred for rap music</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/off-duty-officer-rescues-2-from-overturned-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/cocoa-officer-Kenneth%20Brackin_1563422984228.jpg_7531152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cocoa-officer-Kenneth Brackin_1563422984228.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Off-duty officer rescues 2 from overturned car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/convict-out-on-bond-escapes-court-during-jury-deliberations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/Antonio%20Gearing_1563422980610.jpg_7531150_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Antonio Gearing_1563422980610.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Convict out on bond flees courtroom during jury deliberations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/peoria-pd-searching-for-man-last-seen-wednesday-afternoon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Jesse%20Valenzuela%20071819_1563455620138.jpg_7531740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Peoria&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Peoria PD searching for man last seen Wednesday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-increasing-bodycams-amid-community-anger-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Bodycams%20071819_1563448859308.jpg_7531621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phoenix police increasing bodycams amid community anger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-marks-50th-anniversary-of-historic-apollo-11-mission" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/NASA_project_lets_you_witness_the_Apollo_0_7529754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona marks 50th anniversary of historic Apollo 11 mission</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/berkeley-city-council-votes-to-eliminate-gender-specific-words-from-city-code" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Berkeley bans gender-specific words from city code</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/records-man-accused-of-murder-has-a-history-of-hatred-for-rap-music" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Adams&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;killing&#x20;a&#x20;17-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;because&#x20;the&#x20;teen&#x20;was&#x20;listening&#x20;to&#x20;rap&#x20;music&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Peoria&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Records: Man accused of murder has a history of hatred for rap music</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> 