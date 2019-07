PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Peoria police are asking for your help as they search for a missing man.

33-year-old Jesse Valenzuela has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon when he walked away after being dropped off at his group home near 67th Ave. and Cactus.

He functions at the level of a child under 10 and he suffers from several medical conditions. He's described as Hispanic, 5'8", and 270 pounds. He has short dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a light gray shirt with a graphic of a cat wearing a crown and sweater.

Police say Valenzuela will not approach anyone asking for help and he won't tell anyone he's lost.

Anyone who sees Valenzuela is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (623) 773-8311.