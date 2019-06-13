< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix North Phoenix" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/pet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix" addthis:title="Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412552330.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412552330");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412552330_412555552_174571"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412552330_412555552_174571";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412555552","video":"574328","title":"Pets%20shot%20in%20North%20Phoenix%20neighborhood","caption":"On%20Wednesday%2C%20FOX%2010%20reported%20that%20someone%20had%20been%20shooting%20at%20people%27s%20pets%20with%20a%20pellet%20gun%20in%20the%20Garfield%20neighborhood%20of%20Downtown%20Phoenix.%20Now%2C%20it%20appears%20it%20is%20happening%20in%20other%20Valley%20neighborhoods%20as%20well.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Carmen%20Blackwell%20reports","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F13%2FPets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F13%2FPets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_574328_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655075920%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dbztyz8FGZgHd7zH_8RPqUCfOnaU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fpet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix"}},"createDate":"Jun 13 2019 04:18PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412552330_412555552_174571",video:"574328",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_0_7395117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"On%2520Wednesday%252C%2520FOX%252010%2520reported%2520that%2520someone%2520had%2520been%2520shooting%2520at%2520people%2527s%2520pets%2520with%2520a%2520pellet%2520gun%2520in%2520the%2520Garfield%2520neighborhood%2520of%2520Downtown%2520Phoenix.%2520Now%252C%2520it%2520appears%2520it%2520is%2520happening%2520in%2520other%2520Valley%2520neighborhoods%2520as%2520well.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Carmen%2520Blackwell%2520reports",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/13/Pets_shot_in_North_Phoenix_neighborhood_574328_1800.mp4?Expires=1655075920&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bztyz8FGZgHd7zH_8RPqUCfOnaU",eventLabel:"Pets%20shot%20in%20North%20Phoenix%20neighborhood-412555552",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fpet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10
Posted Jun 13 2019 03:59PM MST
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 04:18PM MST
Updated Jun 13 2019 04:21PM MST class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412552330-412554499" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412552330" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412552330' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/garfield-district-residents-looking-for-possible-serial-pet-shooter"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/CAT%20SHOT%20courtesy%20Johanna%20Grant%202_1560302032855.jpg_7385445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Residents on edge following pet shootings</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> On Tuesday, <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/garfield-district-residents-looking-for-possible-serial-pet-shooter" target="_blank"><strong>FOX 10 reported that someone had been shooting at people's pets with a pellet gun</strong></a> in the Garfield neighborhood of Downtown Phoenix. Now, it appears it is happening in other Valley neighborhoods as well.</p><p>Jesus Espinoza, who lives near the I-17 and Cactus Road, said it was only two months ago when his family cat, seven-year-old Mufassa, was shot in the neighborhood. The first person to notice was Espinoza's wife. </p><p>"She was petting him, and then she looked and noticed there was a patch of hair missing, and when she looked further, she noticed a hole," said Espinoza. "About two days later, we noticed the hole got a little bit bigger, and now there's the smell of infection."</p><p>Veterinarians confirmed Mufassa was shot by a pellet gun, and was suffering from an infection, as the bullet was still lodged in his hip. Mufassa was cleared to return home until last weekend, when it was shot for a second time by a mystery pellet gun sniper in the neighborhood.</p><p>"The only reason we think it's a specific person is because of the neighbors that we're close to, and when they found out what happened, they said 'oh, I've actually seen him shooting towards animals'," said Espinoza. "We set up cameras to hopefully catch him."</p><p>Faced with vet bills of over $6,000, Espinoza said filing the two police reports just isn't enough. Now we're learning more details about a suspected wrong-way driver on the U.S. 60. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DPS: Suspected wrong-way driver arrested on aggravated DUI charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span>, <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- It's something we see hundreds of times every year: wrong-way drivers. Back in 2017, the Department of Public Safety released a study stating that there were nearly 740 wrong-way drivers reported.</p><p>Now we're learning more about a man who was arrested after troopers say he was driving the wrong way on the U.S. 60 late Wednesday night.</p><p>According to DPS, 66-year-old Edward Sandoval was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on U.S. 60 from Crimson Road.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/weather-conditions-complicating-efforts-to-contain-woodbury-fire" title="Weather conditions complicating efforts to contain Woodbury Fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mother Nature turned up the heat on fire crews battling wildfires, as crews endure triple-digit temperatures and windy conditions out at the Woodbury Fire, which continues to burn east of the Valley. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather conditions complicating efforts to contain Woodbury Fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Auh, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:16PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:06PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Mother Nature turned up the heat on fire crews battling wildfires, as crews endure triple-digit temperatures and windy conditions out at the Woodbury Fire, which continues to burn east of the Valley.</p><p>As of Thursday afternoon, information on Inciweb shows the fire has burned just over 10,000 acres of land, and it is 0% contained. Crews said it’s been tough fighting the fire with the current weather conditions, and in hopes to finally contain it, they're more doubling their manpower from about 200.</p><p>"We have bumped up to 450 personnel," said Denise Ottaviano, a spokesperson with the Southwest Area Management Team. "We’ve got a lot more engine crews, air support, heavy equipment, supplies. We have a lot more resources coming in today."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/body-of-girl-believed-to-be-from-india-found-near-arizona-mexico-border" title="Body of girl believed to be from India found near Arizona-Mexico border" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body of girl believed to be from India found near Arizona-Mexico border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.</p><p>They say the body was discovered Wednesday morning by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Lukeville.</p><p>The girl reportedly had been traveling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dps-suspected-wrong-way-driver-arrested-on-aggravated-dui-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/US_60_Wrong_way_crash_0_7394124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="US_60_Wrong_way_crash_0_20190613200607"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>DPS: Suspected wrong-way driver arrested on aggravated DUI charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/perfectly-preserved-40000-year-old-severed-wolf-head-from-ice-age-found-in-siberia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/WOLF%20HEAD%20THUMB_1560462115067.jpg_7394702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Scientists have discovered a 40,000-year-old furry wolf head that was perfectly preserved in permafrost from the Ice Age in Siberia. (Photo Courtesy: Albert Protopopov)" title="Pleistocene wolf head_1560462115067-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Perfectly preserved 40,000-year-old severed wolf head from Ice Age found in Siberia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Cats Shot 061319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/treat-your-dad-deals-specials-and-free-stuff-for-fathers-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/fathersday_steak_1560467084326_7394983_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A steak is presented on a plate at a restaurant. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/perfectly-preserved-40000-year-old-severed-wolf-head-from-ice-age-found-in-siberia" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/WOLF%20HEAD%20THUMB_1560462115067.jpg_7394702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/WOLF%20HEAD%20THUMB_1560462115067.jpg_7394702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/WOLF%20HEAD%20THUMB_1560462115067.jpg_7394702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/WOLF%20HEAD%20THUMB_1560462115067.jpg_7394702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/WOLF%20HEAD%20THUMB_1560462115067.jpg_7394702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists&#x20;have&#x20;discovered&#x20;a&#x20;40&#x2c;000-year-old&#x20;furry&#x20;wolf&#x20;head&#x20;that&#x20;was&#x20;perfectly&#x20;preserved&#x20;in&#x20;permafrost&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Ice&#x20;Age&#x20;in&#x20;Siberia&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Albert&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Protopopov&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Perfectly preserved 40,000-year-old severed wolf head from Ice Age found in Siberia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pet-owner-speaks-after-his-cat-was-shot-in-north-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/0D64C2927B7947CDB360A4F82E6EB5E0_1560468046411_7395037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pet owner speaks after his cat was shot in North Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/treat-your-dad-deals-specials-and-free-stuff-for-fathers-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/fathersday_steak_1560467084326_7394983_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/fathersday_steak_1560467084326_7394983_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/fathersday_steak_1560467084326_7394983_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/fathersday_steak_1560467084326_7394983_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/fathersday_steak_1560467084326_7394983_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;steak&#x20;is&#x20;presented&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;plate&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;restaurant&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Treat your dad: Deals, specials and free stuff for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/weather-conditions-complicating-efforts-to-contain-woodbury-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/More_help_on_the_way_as_crews_face_chall_0_7395102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather conditions complicating efforts to contain Woodbury Fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/body-of-girl-believed-to-be-from-india-found-near-arizona-mexico-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/13/LUKEVILLE%20MAP_1560465732684.png_7395003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body of girl believed to be from India found near Arizona-Mexico border</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 