Phoenix church members defend leader accused of human trafficking

By Nicole Garcia

Posted Jun 06 2019 04:03PM MST

Video Posted Jun 06 2019 05:09PM MST

Updated Jun 06 2019 06:11PM MST style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Church_leader_Joaquin_Garcia_is_behind_b_0_7353069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mega-church leader arrested for major sex crimes</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - </strong>Members of a local church continue to attend services despite their leader being arrested and jailed for sex crimes. The international leader of The Light of the World Church is behind bars in Los Angeles. The church is based in Mexico with locations across the world. Naason Garcia is accused of human trafficking and child porn - his bail is set at $50,000,000.</p><p>A banner with Garcia's image still hangs in front of the church. A spokesperson for the Phoenix location tells us they believe the justice system will eventually clear their leader of the shocking charges against him. Meanwhile. the church will continue to go on with their daily business.</p><p>Human trafficking, rape of a minor, and the production of child pornography - those are just some of the felonies in a 27-count complaint against 50-year-old Naason Joaquin Garcia. He and three others are accused of preying on victims, pressuring them to perform sexual acts by telling them if they went against Garcia's wishes, they were going against God. Local pastors proclaim Garcia's innocence.</p><p>"He's a man of integrity, he's a man of cleanliness," said Isaias Campos, spokesman and minister of the Phoenix church. "And for me - we are waiting that those charges will be dismissed."</p><p>Garcia was once a pastor at the Phoenix church more than two decades ago. Now he's considered an apostle of Jesus Christ. He was in Phoenix last year. Pastor Isaias says they're confident in the justice system, saying the charges will eventually be dropped.</p><p>"We definitely trust that's going to happen," Pasto Campos said. "At the end, he'll be proven innocent."</p><p>Meanwhile, members across the country are defending their leader. </p><p>"As a woman in the church, my experience has been a great experience," said a church member. "And my personal knowledge of the Apostle of Jesus Christ has been wonderful."</p><p>The Phoenix spokesperson of the church is currently in Los Angeles and says he's witnessed acts of hatred and violence against church leaders. He says one person walked into the Los Angeles church shouting obscenities and swinging fists at the pastors. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Going back to work after having a baby can be a stressful time for a new mom, but a new infant at work program in Gilbert is helping things out. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:08PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Going back to work after having a baby can be a stressful time for a new mom.</p><p>Gilbert Police officers Denise Parker and Candice Allen are both typically patrolling the town of Gilbert, but ever since having baby Jesse and baby Charlotte, things have changed. Being new mothers, both took maternity leave, and have been put on light duty now being back at work, but luckily for them, they didn't have to go back alone, thanks to the new infant at work program the babies tag along to work with mom.</p><p>“This has helped me adjust. I know that I can still be a mom with a career and still do what I need to do,” said Parker.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/patients-at-pch-go-under-the-sea-by-creating-lego-fish-for-sea-life-arizona" title="Patients at PCH go "under the sea" by creating Lego fish for Sea Life Arizona" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/PCH_patients_creating_Lego_fish_for_Sea__0_7361637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/PCH_patients_creating_Lego_fish_for_Sea__0_7361637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/PCH_patients_creating_Lego_fish_for_Sea__0_7361637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/PCH_patients_creating_Lego_fish_for_Sea__0_7361637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/PCH_patients_creating_Lego_fish_for_Sea__0_7361637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital are taking their art under the sea by creating their own Lego sea creatures to live among the fish at Sea Life Arizona. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Patients at PCH go "under the sea" by creating Lego fish for Sea Life Arizona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:41PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital are taking their art under the sea by creating their own Lego sea creatures to live among the fish at Sea Life Arizona.</p><p>The kids, along with their parents, are building their very own sea creatures at the hospital's sea explorer event. The Lego fish will be displayed at Sea Life Arizona, inside the Arizona Mills mall, all summer long. </p><p>"It's the bet way to give our fish some personality, get the big, goofy, googly eyes," said Alec Posta with the Lego Discovery Center. "I love seeing what kids come up with just using their imagination. When there's no instructions in front of them, all they have is just some real basic lego bricks."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/feeding-pigeons-in-phoenix-now-comes-with-a-fine-up-to-2-500" title="Feeding pigeons in Phoenix now comes with a fine up to $2,500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Feeding_pigeons_in_Phoenix_now_comes_wit_0_7361723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Feeding_pigeons_in_Phoenix_now_comes_wit_0_7361723_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Feeding_pigeons_in_Phoenix_now_comes_wit_0_7361723_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Feeding_pigeons_in_Phoenix_now_comes_wit_0_7361723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Feeding_pigeons_in_Phoenix_now_comes_wit_0_7361723_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Don't feed the pigeons. That's the new rule passed by Phoenix this week, trying to stop the city's persistent pigeon problem. Feeding the pigeons can now land you a fine from $150 to $2,500." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feeding pigeons in Phoenix now comes with a fine up to $2,500</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:13PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:19PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Don't feed the pigeons. That's the new rule passed by Phoenix this week, trying to stop the city's persistent pigeon problem. Feeding the pigeons can now land you a fine from $150 to $2,500.</p><p>This ordinance is not about the guy feeding pigeons in the park. This is about the neighborhood birdfeeder who brings the flocks to your neck of the woods - and then you can't get rid of them. And if you don't have a pigeon problem when you live, consider yourself a lucky duck.</p><p>You won't catch pigeons hanging out at Bob Burnelle's house now. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/female-gilbert-police-officers-benefiting-from-infant-at-work-program" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/Infant_at_work_program_at_Gilbert_Police_0_7361651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Female Gilbert police officers benefiting from infant at work program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/pennsylvania-woman-claims-golden-corral-kicked-her-out-for-dressing-too-provocatively" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Sueretta%20Emke_1559867105316.png_7361630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Sueretta%20Emke_1559867105316.png_7361630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Sueretta%20Emke_1559867105316.png_7361630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Sueretta%20Emke_1559867105316.png_7361630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Sueretta%20Emke_1559867105316.png_7361630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sueretta&#x20;Emke&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;claimed&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Facebook&#x20;post&#x20;that&#x20;a&#x20;Golden&#x20;Corral&#x20;restaurant&#x20;manager&#x20;kicked&#x20;her&#x20;out&#x20;because&#x20;her&#x20;crop&#x20;top&#x20;was&#x20;too&#x20;provocative&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pennsylvania woman claims Golden Corral kicked her out for dressing 'too provocatively'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/in-real-life-tony-stark-move-robert-downey-jr-aims-to-clean-up-planet-with-advanced-tech" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946_7361280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946_7361280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946_7361280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946_7361280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/getty_rdjfile_060619_1559864556946_7361280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Downey&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chung&#x20;Sung-Jun&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/patients-at-pch-go-under-the-sea-by-creating-lego-fish-for-sea-life-arizona" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/728BB04B600444B29828C04D17463FC3_1559867967061_7361809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/728BB04B600444B29828C04D17463FC3_1559867967061_7361809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/728BB04B600444B29828C04D17463FC3_1559867967061_7361809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/728BB04B600444B29828C04D17463FC3_1559867967061_7361809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/728BB04B600444B29828C04D17463FC3_1559867967061_7361809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Patients at PCH go "under the sea" by creating Lego fish for Sea Life Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/feeding-pigeons-in-phoenix-now-comes-with-a-fine-up-to-2-500" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/KSAZ%20Pigeons%20fine%20060619_1559866674687.jpg_7361614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/KSAZ%20Pigeons%20fine%20060619_1559866674687.jpg_7361614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/KSAZ%20Pigeons%20fine%20060619_1559866674687.jpg_7361614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/KSAZ%20Pigeons%20fine%20060619_1559866674687.jpg_7361614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/06/KSAZ%20Pigeons%20fine%20060619_1559866674687.jpg_7361614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feeding pigeons in Phoenix now comes with a fine up to $2,500</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 