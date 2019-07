PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Phoenix Fire said a two-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found submerged in a pool.

The incident, according to Captain Danny Gile, happened on the 3600 block of N. 61st Drive in Phoenix. The boy is estimated to have been submerged in the pool for about five minutes. The child had no heartbeat and was not breathing when family members at the home pulled him out of the pool, but they were able to begin CPR. Fire crews continued with CPS efforts after they arrived at the scene, and the boy was later taken to Banner Estrella Hospital.

Cpt. Gile said Phoenix Police officials will conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the drowning.