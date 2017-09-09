Phoenix Fire: 3-year-old dead after found by grandparents in backyard pool

- Phoenix Fire department confirm a 3-year-old boy who was found in a backyard pool has died.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Phoenix Fire Department responded to a drowning call to a residence at Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills.

He was found in the backyard pool by his grandparents. Phoenix Fire transported him to Phoenix Children's Hospital in full cardiac arrest.

It's unknown at this time how long the child was in the pool.