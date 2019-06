PHOENIX (FOX 10) - New details have come out in the arrest of a man who police say almost hit an off-duty cop with his car. Police have now identified that suspect.

The trouble began at Fry's on 51st Ave. and Baseline Road. Phoenix Police say two people shoplifted there when an off-duty officer tried to stop them. They took off, almost hitting the officer. The driver then crashed into a parked car in the driveway of a nearby home.

The night ended with a mess on Beautiful Lane - a residential street a couple of blocks away. The getaway SUV slammed into a parked car and pushed it into the front column of the house. Police say the driver and passenger were both highly intoxicated. Officials said there were several empty beer cans inside the vehicle.