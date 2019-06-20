< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Phoenix man makes giant pyramid from over 1 million pennies

By FOX 10 Staff

Posted Jun 20 2019 06:19PM MST
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 06:04PM MST 20 2019 06:04PM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-man-makes-giant-pyramid-from-over-1-million-pennies">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413901764"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:04PM MST<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-413901764" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413901764-413897423"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413901764-413897423" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413901764" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> A Phoenix man is putting his pennies to impressive use.</p> <p>Instead of stashing his pennies in a jar, Cory Nielsen has built what he hopes will be the world's largest coin pyramid.</p> <p>The pyramid stands 3 ft, 7 in (~1.09m) tall, and weighs over 6,000 lbs.</p> <p>"You're looking at 65 stacks all the way across the bottom, and then, it's gonna be 65 stacks going back, and 65 stacks going to the top," said Nielsen. "I spent three years, start to finish. Taking time off, I built it in about 1.8 years."</p> <p>It's not the first time Nielsen has built such a pyramid.</p> <p>"I originally had built a smaller one, 47,000 pennies on my desk in my office," said Nielsen. "I thought that was pretty big, and I saw people work, and they ask me if that's a world record. I'm like, I don't know, but if it isn't, I will make it one."</p> <p>Nielsen stuck to his goal, and used up a total of 1,030,315 pennies. The pennies are valued at just over $10,000. He also created a YouTube channel called "Penny Building Fool" to document it all.</p> <p>"I didn't think that I would get a lot of views, but this last video, almost 100,000 views over four days," said Nielsen.</p> <p>Nielsen is now waiting to get the official confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, and he is already looking forward at what he plans to do next.</p> <p>"I'm gonna make a video of destroying this pyramid," said Nielsen. "Then, we're gonna take it to the credit union and surprise some tellers. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This weekend, the national arm wrestling championship is taking place at the Talking Stick Resort. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Olmost The Weekend: Arm wrestling competition at Talking Stick Resort</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:51PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- This weekend, the national arm wrestling championship is taking place at the Talking Stick Resort.</p><p>Arm wrestlers from around the world will be competing for the National Arm Wrestling League title.</p><p>"This is a micro-combat sport," said Ryan Bowen, Australia's Middleweight champion. "What I mean about that is, like, it's 50% strength sport, 50% combat. This is like a martial art. We have two people coming to the table trying to dominate the will of the other person, and it's a fight."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/girl-burned-during-bonfire-accident-nominated-as-hero-of-the-year" title="Girl burned during bonfire accident nominated as Hero of the Year" data-articleId="413884197" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Young_burn_victim_nominated_as_Hero_of_t_0_7427606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Young_burn_victim_nominated_as_Hero_of_t_0_7427606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Young_burn_victim_nominated_as_Hero_of_t_0_7427606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Young_burn_victim_nominated_as_Hero_of_t_0_7427606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Young_burn_victim_nominated_as_Hero_of_t_0_7427606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From tragedy to meeting her idol Taylor Swift, Isabella McCune has had a busy year. On Thursday, she went back to the hospital thinking she needed more treatments. Instead of more treatments, Isabella got a surprise instead. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh re" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl burned during bonfire accident nominated as Hero of the Year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Auh, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 04:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- From tragedy to meeting her idol Taylor Swift, Isabella McCune has had a busy year.</p><p>Isabella is slowly transitioning back to normal life at home, after spending a grueling nine months in the hospital recovering from severe burns. On Thursday, she went back to the hospital thinking she needed more treatments. Instead of more treatments, Isabella got a surprise instead.</p><p>Isabella is only nine years old, but wise beyond her years with her bravery and strength. It is something the hospital staff noticed during her nine months there, so when the staff members were asked to nominate someone as the Hero of the Year, they knew who to choose.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-facility-to-lose-medicaid-funding" title="Hacienda HealthCare facility to lose Medicaid funding" data-articleId="413831947" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hacienda HealthCare facility to lose Medicaid funding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) -- Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year that it will lose Medicaid funding.</p><p>The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Hacienda Healthcare this week its participation in the program will end July 3. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/earwax-clump-clogging-entire-ear-canal-removed-from-patient-look-at-that" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/CATERS_LARGEST_EAR_WAX_REMOVED_001_1561076004489_7428333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;earwax&#x20;was&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;estimated&#x20;it&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;3-centimeters&#x20;long&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;would&#x20;have&#x20;taken&#x20;up&#x20;the&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;entire&#x20;ear&#x20;canal&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;&#x2e;5-centimeters&#x20;shy&#x20;of&#x20;that&#x20;measurement&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Caters&#x20;News&#x20;Agency&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Earwax clump clogging entire ear canal removed from patient: 'Look at that!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-arm-wrestling-competition-at-talking-stick-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arm_wrestling_competition_this_weekend_a_0_7428370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olmost The Weekend: Arm wrestling competition at Talking Stick Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beautiful-on-a-budget-diy-wedding-cake-sourced-from-costco-trader-joes-only-cost-50" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/cake-sample-pic-1_1561077168571_7427550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;couple&#x20;decided&#x20;to&#x20;DIY&#x20;their&#x20;wedding&#x20;cake&#x20;with&#x20;Costco&#x20;white&#x20;cakes&#x20;and&#x20;Trader&#x20;Joe&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;flowers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jessica&#x20;Hoyle-King&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Beautiful on a budget': DIY wedding cake sourced from Costco, Trader Joe's only cost $50</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/veterinarians-find-19-baby-pacifiers-in-bulldogs-stomach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Bulldog%202_1561073085715.jpg_7427512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;hard&#x20;to&#x20;imagine&#x20;any&#x20;dog&#x20;could&#x20;swallow&#x20;19&#x20;pacifiers&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;Mortimer&#x20;managed&#x20;to&#x20;do&#x20;it&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;MSPCA-Angell&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Emily&#x20;Shanahan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/girl-burned-during-bonfire-accident-nominated-as-hero-of-the-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/26092EF2242D4C5E93A8762902E752F0_1561074675067_7427612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/26092EF2242D4C5E93A8762902E752F0_1561074675067_7427612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/26092EF2242D4C5E93A8762902E752F0_1561074675067_7427612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/26092EF2242D4C5E93A8762902E752F0_1561074675067_7427612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/26092EF2242D4C5E93A8762902E752F0_1561074675067_7427612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Isabella&#x20;McCune" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl burned during bonfire accident nominated as Hero of the Year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 