data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420161886" data-article-version="1.0">Phoenix man takes new approach to land a job by passing out resume at intersections</h1> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 09:57PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420161886"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 09:55PM MST<span></p> fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 09:57PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420161886"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 09:55PM MST<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-420161886" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420161886-420161823"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420161886-420161823" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/24/Phoenix_man_passing_out_resume_at_inters_0_7547184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420161886" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Looking for work can be a difficult process, as jobseekers are either competing with other people for the same position, or there are just not enough jobs in a related field. Scenarios like that forced a Valley man to try a different approach.</p><p>After not getting any calls back, Patrick Hoagland, who lost his job a few weeks ago, says he took a different approach, and his fulltime job now is finding a job, but on a street corner.</p><p>"I'm willing to do anything," said Hoagland. "It's been hard finding work."</p><p>Hoagland wakes up every morning and goes to the busiest intersections in Phoenix. With a nice wave, a friendly smile, a sign that reads "Please Take My Resume. Looking For A Job", his resumes in the other hand, and a positive attitude. </p><p>"This is my personality. I'm excited about this," said Hoagland. "I'm excited for everything to put myself into, and that's the only to live life now for me because if you don't, a situation that I'm in will cause you to be depressed. You can really go to a slump if you don't stay positive."</p><p>Car after car, resume after resume. And then, a sign of something. </p><p>"I got a business card for a possible job," said Hoagland. "I want to try something new. It's worked out a lot of attention. However, nothing solid. It's only been a few weeks, but a few weeks is a big deal to my family. I have a two-year-old, and things are tough."</p><p>One goal in Hoagland's mind is to secure a job. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_7550906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_7550906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_7550906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_7550906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_7550906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scammers are always trying to find new ways to take other people's money, but one Valley woman says she didn't expect this attempt. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jobseeker claims she almost fell for scam during job interview</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 06:20PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:58PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Scammers are always trying to find new ways to take other people's money, but one Valley woman says she didn't expect this attempt.</p><p>The woman says she was applying for a job, and everything seemed on the level until some major red flags were raised.</p><p>"I'm currently looking for employment," said the jobseeker, identified only as "Terri". FOX 10 is protecting her identity because she is still looking for a job, and doesn't want to be scammed again.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/with-the-federal-government-starting-to-execute-inmates-again-what-does-this-mean-for-arizona-" title="With the federal government starting to execute inmates again, what does this mean for Arizona?" data-articleId="420373996" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/With_the_federal_government_starting_to__0_7550904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/With_the_federal_government_starting_to__0_7550904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/With_the_federal_government_starting_to__0_7550904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/With_the_federal_government_starting_to__0_7550904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/With_the_federal_government_starting_to__0_7550904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="While the death penalty is legal in 30 states, including Arizona, the state has been unable to execute anyone since a botched execution in 2014." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>With the federal government starting to execute inmates again, what does this mean for Arizona?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:02PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 09:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The death penalty is back on the table as punishment for federal crimes.</p><p>In a somewhat surprising announcement today, U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed the Bureau of Prisons to begin scheduling the execution of five inmates. One of those inmates is Lezmond Mitchell, who killed a 63-year-old woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter on the Navajo Nation back in 2001.</p><p>Barr says the government owes it to the victims and their families to carry out the punishment handed down by the justice system.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/2019-wildfire-season-has-seen-less-fires-but-more-acres-burned" title="2019 wildfire season has seen less fires, but more acres burned" data-articleId="420322121" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/2019_wildfire_season_has_seen_less_fires_0_7550008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/2019_wildfire_season_has_seen_less_fires_0_7550008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/2019_wildfire_season_has_seen_less_fires_0_7550008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/2019_wildfire_season_has_seen_less_fires_0_7550008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/2019_wildfire_season_has_seen_less_fires_0_7550008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Forestry officials correctly predicted an increase in wildfires this year in comparison to last. And with a late start to the monsoon season, fires continue to burn across the state. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 wildfire season has seen less fires, but more acres burned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:57PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:26PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Forestry officials correctly predicted an increase in wildfires this year in comparison to last. And with a late start to the monsoon season, fires continue to burn across the state.</p><p>Unfortunately, 88% of those fires were human-caused.</p><p>Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry says the increased moisture this past winter resulted in an abundance of vegetation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/jobseeker-claims-she-almost-fell-for-scam-during-job-interview"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_7550906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jobseeker_claims_she_almost_fell_for_sca_0_20190726045101"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jobseeker claims she almost fell for scam during job interview</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/with-the-federal-government-starting-to-execute-inmates-again-what-does-this-mean-for-arizona-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564116605157.jpg_7550833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="death row_1564116605157.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>With the federal government starting to execute inmates again, what does this mean for Arizona?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/florida-company-has-sold-thousands-of-alien-abduction-insurance-policies-and-paid-out-on-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/alien%20abduction%20policy_1564104169811.jpg_7550016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A copy of an alien abduction insurance policy that is good for life and is worth $10 million in coverage. (Photo by Mike St. Lawrence)" title="alien abduction policy_1564104169811.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida company has sold thousands of ‘alien abduction insurance' policies and paid out on 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/man-who-beat-wife-to-death-with-cement-block-claims-group-infected-him-with-mayonnaise-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/getty_cementblockfile_072519_1564099587073_7549660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cement blocks are shown in a file photo. <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564116605157.jpg_7550833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564116605157.jpg_7550833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564116605157.jpg_7550833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564116605157.jpg_7550833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>With the federal government starting to execute inmates again, what does this mean for Arizona?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/florida-company-has-sold-thousands-of-alien-abduction-insurance-policies-and-paid-out-on-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/alien%20abduction%20policy_1564104169811.jpg_7550016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/alien%20abduction%20policy_1564104169811.jpg_7550016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/alien%20abduction%20policy_1564104169811.jpg_7550016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/alien%20abduction%20policy_1564104169811.jpg_7550016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/alien%20abduction%20policy_1564104169811.jpg_7550016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;copy&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;alien&#x20;abduction&#x20;insurance&#x20;policy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;that&#x20;is&#x20;good&#x20;for&#x20;life&#x20;and&#x20;is&#x20;worth&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x24;10&#x20;million&#x20;in&#x20;coverage&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Lawrence&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida company has sold thousands of ‘alien abduction insurance' policies and paid out on 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/man-who-beat-wife-to-death-with-cement-block-claims-group-infected-him-with-mayonnaise-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/getty_cementblockfile_072519_1564099587073_7549660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/getty_cementblockfile_072519_1564099587073_7549660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/getty_cementblockfile_072519_1564099587073_7549660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/getty_cementblockfile_072519_1564099587073_7549660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/getty_cementblockfile_072519_1564099587073_7549660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cement&#x20;blocks&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;MyLoupe&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man who beat wife to death with cement block claims group infected him with mayonnaise, reports say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/remains-identified-as-12-year-old-colorado-girl-who-went-missing-in-1984" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/ugc_missingcoloradogirlsplit_072519_1564098883125_7549650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/ugc_missingcoloradogirlsplit_072519_1564098883125_7549650_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/ugc_missingcoloradogirlsplit_072519_1564098883125_7549650_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/ugc_missingcoloradogirlsplit_072519_1564098883125_7549650_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/ugc_missingcoloradogirlsplit_072519_1564098883125_7549650_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jonelle&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Renee&#x20;Matthews&#x2c;&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;undated&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Charley&#x20;Project&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remains identified as 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing in 1984</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/you-can-now-buy-central-perk-coffee-to-celebrate-the-25th-anniversary-of-friends" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/central%20perk_1564102475541.jpg_7549955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/central%20perk_1564102475541.jpg_7549955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/central%20perk_1564102475541.jpg_7549955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/central%20perk_1564102475541.jpg_7549955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/central%20perk_1564102475541.jpg_7549955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> 