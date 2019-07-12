< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <section id="story417843504" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417843504" data-article-version="1.0">Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417843504" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless" data-title="Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless" addthis:title="Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless" addthis:title="Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417843504.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417843504");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417843504_417850879_162673"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417843504_417850879_162673";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417850879","video":"583864","title":"Pastor%20braves%20the%20heat%20to%20cook%20for%20the%20homeless","caption":"As%20the%20heat%20wave%20continues%2C%20one%20man%20is%20trying%20to%20make%20things%20a%20bit%20better%20for%20those%20who%20are%20out%20in%20the%20sweltering%20temperatures.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Bailey%20Miller%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FPastor_braves_the_heat_to_cook_for_the_h_0_7518949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FPastor_braves_the_heat_to_cook_for_the_homeless_583864_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657581195%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dhqjn4QQDq5AzD9gB8sC_YY3oSjc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fphoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 04:13PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417843504_417850879_162673",video:"583864",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Pastor_braves_the_heat_to_cook_for_the_h_0_7518949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"As%2520the%2520heat%2520wave%2520continues%252C%2520one%2520man%2520is%2520trying%2520to%2520make%2520things%2520a%2520bit%2520better%2520for%2520those%2520who%2520are%2520out%2520in%2520the%2520sweltering%2520temperatures.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Bailey%2520Miller%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/12/Pastor_braves_the_heat_to_cook_for_the_homeless_583864_1800.mp4?Expires=1657581195&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hqjn4QQDq5AzD9gB8sC_YY3oSjc",eventLabel:"Pastor%20braves%20the%20heat%20to%20cook%20for%20the%20homeless-417850879",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fphoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless">Bailey Miller, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:23PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417843504"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:13PM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:15PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417843504-417851214" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417843504" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> As the heat wave continues, one man is trying to make things a bit better for those who are out in the sweltering temperatures.</p> <p>The pastor of a church near 13th Street and McDowell isn't letting this heat get him down, and he has been cooking over a double barrel barbecue Friday, making food for those who need it the most.</p> <p>Pork ribs, chicken, and hot dogs are cornerstones of any balanced barbeque meals, and they were sizzling on the grill on Friday.</p> <p>"These are called rib tips, they are the tip of the whole rib," said Edgar Hobbs, pastor of Holy Haven Youth Ministry VOCC (Victim of Circumstance Center).</p> <p>Pastor Hobbs is the cook and the mastermind behind the mouthwatering dishes.</p> <p>"Our specialty is ribbed tips and fried chicken," said Pastor Hobbs.</p> <p>The reason Pastor Hobbs is making his specialties over a hot barbecue in 100+°F heat for hours on end is to make a difference.</p> <p>"God put us out here to feed the homeless and those that are in need of food," said Pastor Hobbs.</p> <p> Every Friday and Saturday, Pastor Hobbs and his wife are cooking for them, and the efforts were made possible by their generous churchgoers. They accept donations for the meals, but they also will take care of those who can't afford it.</p> <p>"We usually try and stop them when they are going past, and we stop them and yell, 'Hey, are you thirsty, and you want something to eat also?'" said Pastor Hobbs.</p> <p>Oscar Larez showed up on Friday to buy some barbecue. He said it was so good that he will be back for more on Saturday.</p> <p>"They are really good, and I just found out she makes chicken," said Larez.</p> <p>Pastor Hobbs said he hopes through his cooking, he can bring people the relief they need during their hardest times.</p> <p>"The only credit I can give is credit to God. I can't give it to anyone else," said Pastor Hobbs.</p> <p>Pastor Hobbs said he will be out on every Friday and Saturday afternoon. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-man-aims-to-offer-natural-dietary-supplements-to-more-people" title="Made In Arizona: Man aims to offer natural dietary supplements to more people" data-articleId="417847139" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_7519082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_7519082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_7519082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_7519082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_7519082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="They are known as "Crane and Carbon", and it's a company that offers dietary supplements that also optimize nutrition. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made in Arizona." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Made In Arizona: Man aims to offer natural dietary supplements to more people</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Carilla, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:53PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:53PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- They are known as "Crane and Carbon", and it's a company that offers dietary supplements that also optimize nutrition. </p><p>The founder, Jason Crane, came up with his successful business plan while at Arizona State University. Crane also has a brand new storefront. at 24th and Osborn in Phoenix.</p><p>"It's really exciting to see people come in," said Crane.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-animal-welfare-league-forever-home-needed-for-bonded-dogcat-trio" title="Arizona Animal Welfare League: Forever home needed for bonded dog/cat trio" data-articleId="417838058" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/KSAZ%20Dog%20Cat%20Trio%20071219_1562967742830.jpg_7518672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/KSAZ%20Dog%20Cat%20Trio%20071219_1562967742830.jpg_7518672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/KSAZ%20Dog%20Cat%20Trio%20071219_1562967742830.jpg_7518672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/KSAZ%20Dog%20Cat%20Trio%20071219_1562967742830.jpg_7518672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/KSAZ%20Dog%20Cat%20Trio%20071219_1562967742830.jpg_7518672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Arizona Animal Welfare League" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Animal Welfare League: Forever home needed for bonded dog/cat trio</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 02:49PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Animal Welfare League said on Friday that a bonded trio consisting of a dog and two cats are available for adoption this weekend.</p><p>According to a statement, the dog is a Chihuahua named Fawn, and the two cats are named Indie and Angela. The three were previously living in a homeless encampment in California, and the three animals are among those who will be able to be adopted without an adoption fee, as part of the Clear the Shelters adoption weekend deal .</p><p>"Fawn and the 'Meowettes' are looking for a home that understands the powerful bond between these three animals and the needs of senior cats and a dog who thinks she is a cat," read a portion of the statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/one-dead-after-motorcycle-crash-in-phoenix-reports" title="One dead after motorcycle crash in Phoenix: reports" data-articleId="417816778" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/One_dead_after_motorcycle_crash_in_Phoen_0_7518641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/One_dead_after_motorcycle_crash_in_Phoen_0_7518641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/One_dead_after_motorcycle_crash_in_Phoen_0_7518641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/One_dead_after_motorcycle_crash_in_Phoen_0_7518641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/One_dead_after_motorcycle_crash_in_Phoen_0_7518641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One man is dead and a woman is injured following a motorcycle crash near 43rd Ave. and Indian School Road, according to police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One dead after motorcycle crash in Phoenix: reports</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:53PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:38PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - One man is dead and a woman is injured following a motorcycle crash near 43rd Ave. and Indian School Road, according to police.</p><p>Officials say just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, a Chevy Equinox driven by 22-year-old Yasmelli Saenz attempted to turn left near 4100 W Indian School Road but failed to yield and hit a motorcycle ridden by 21-year-old Samuel Quick. Quick was heading westbound in the curb lane when the vehicles collided.</p><p>Quick, along with his passenger, was thrown from the motorcycle. Both individuals were wearing helmets, but Quick sustained fatal injuries. His passenger, an unidentified female, suffered non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-man-aims-to-offer-natural-dietary-supplements-to-more-people"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_7519082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_claims_his_diet_supplements_are_safe_0_20190712234909"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Made In Arizona: Man aims to offer natural dietary supplements to more people</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Pastor Barbecue 071219"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/case-dropped-against-mom-who-faced-60-days-in-jail-5k-in-fines-for-toddler-peeing-in-parking-lot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/mom%20charges%20dropped_1562969269973.jpg_7518766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Brooke Johns is pictured with her son, alongside an image of the gas station where the incident took place. (Photo credit: Provided / WRDW)" title="mom charges dropped_1562969269973.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Case dropped against mom who faced 60 days in jail, $5K in fines for toddler peeing in parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/crabs-invade-florida-man-s-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sequence 02.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crabs invade Florida man's yard</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-pastor-braves-the-heat-to-cook-for-the-homeless" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/57BCAB9FFF424E0A85FD71623B0118EF_1562973058333_7519040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Phoenix pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/case-dropped-against-mom-who-faced-60-days-in-jail-5k-in-fines-for-toddler-peeing-in-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/mom%20charges%20dropped_1562969269973.jpg_7518766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/mom%20charges%20dropped_1562969269973.jpg_7518766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/mom%20charges%20dropped_1562969269973.jpg_7518766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/mom%20charges%20dropped_1562969269973.jpg_7518766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/mom%20charges%20dropped_1562969269973.jpg_7518766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brooke&#x20;Johns&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;her&#x20;son&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;where&#x20;the&#x20;incident&#x20;took&#x20;place&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;WRDW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Case dropped against mom who faced 60 days in jail, $5K in fines for toddler peeing in parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/report-ftc-approves-roughly-5b-fine-for-facebook-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/crabs-invade-florida-man-s-yard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crabs invade Florida man's yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/think-before-you-click-phishing-scam-targets-amazon-customers-ahead-of-prime-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/phishing%20kit_1562968482626.png_7518753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;phishing&#x20;kit&#x20;is&#x20;an&#x20;updated&#x20;version&#x20;of&#x20;one&#x20;used&#x20;to&#x20;target&#x20;Apple&#x20;customers&#x20;in&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Think before you click': Phishing scam targets Amazon customers ahead of Prime Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 