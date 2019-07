PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As the heat wave continues, one man is trying to make things a bit better for those who are out in the sweltering temperatures.

The pastor of a church near 13th Street and McDowell isn't letting this heat get him down, and he has been cooking over a double barrel barbecue Friday, making food for those who need it the most.

Pork ribs, chicken, and hot dogs are cornerstones of any balanced barbeque meals, and they were sizzling on the grill on Friday.

"These are called rib tips, they are the tip of the whole rib," said Edgar Hobbs, pastor of Holy Haven Youth Ministry VOCC (Victim of Circumstance Center).

Pastor Hobbs is the cook and the mastermind behind the mouthwatering dishes.

"Our specialty is ribbed tips and fried chicken," said Pastor Hobbs.

The reason Pastor Hobbs is making his specialties over a hot barbecue in 100+°F heat for hours on end is to make a difference.

"God put us out here to feed the homeless and those that are in need of food," said Pastor Hobbs.

Every Friday and Saturday, Pastor Hobbs and his wife are cooking for them, and the efforts were made possible by their generous churchgoers. They accept donations for the meals, but they also will take care of those who can't afford it.

"We usually try and stop them when they are going past, and we stop them and yell, 'Hey, are you thirsty, and you want something to eat also?'" said Pastor Hobbs.

Oscar Larez showed up on Friday to buy some barbecue. He said it was so good that he will be back for more on Saturday.

"They are really good, and I just found out she makes chicken," said Larez.

Pastor Hobbs said he hopes through his cooking, he can bring people the relief they need during their hardest times.

"The only credit I can give is credit to God. I can't give it to anyone else," said Pastor Hobbs.

Pastor Hobbs said he will be out on every Friday and Saturday afternoon. He also said while the group needs help with donations, the best way to help is to come and buy some barbecue.