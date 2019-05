PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an alleged case of child neglect after a child was found alone near 1900 West Indian School Road. Police say he was seen with a woman earlier that day.

Police say they responded to a welfare call in the area around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and discovered a small child sleeping in a stroller with no one else around. The child was then taken to a hospital as a precaution and had no injuries and has since been turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

According to officials, when the child was found, he was wearing a black The Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and one gray sock. Investigators say it's been determined that, through surveillance video, the child was with a woman earlier that day who appears to be between the ages of 20 and 40. Police say she hasn't been identified or located.

"We have to figure out who this adult is, who was responsible for this child and the circumstances of what the investigation on its face," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department. "[It] looks like the child was abandoned. We haven't heard from anyone claiming or looking for the child, so there's a lot of unanswered questions and it's too soon to tell if [the woman] will be facing any charges."

Many people we spoke with say the child deserves a better home but the person should be held accountable for what they did.

"To me, it's neglect," said Shamika Lacey. "[It's] just straight up neglect. I don't know who can abandon their kids like that," another person said.

Anyone with information regarding the child or the woman is asked to call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.