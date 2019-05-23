SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Years of controversy surrounding water company Johnson Utilities south of the Valley, and now, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is filing a $100 million dollar civil complaint against the company.

The 57-count civil suit alleges that several laws relating to water quality were violated. The state agency said it has received more than 300 complaints over issues such as odors, water quality and sewage overflows. The Arizona Corporation Commission appointed an interim manager last year, citing concerns with billing practices, financial management, and infrastructure.

The company serves queen creek, the San Tan Valley and parts of Florence. On Thursday night, a town hall meeting took place for residents to discuss their issues with the company.