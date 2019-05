PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police is investigating a rollover collision that resulted in a power outage in Phoenix. The accident occurred near 100 E. Dobbins Road.

Police say a woman driving an SUV swerved in order to avoid hitting a cat, resulting in rolling her vehicle. She then hit a power pole which caused power outages from Dobbins Road to Baseline Road on Central Ave and east of Central Ave.

Officials say the roadways were not affected but drivers may encounter officers directing traffic and to proceed with caution.

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening.