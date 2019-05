PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police is investigating a serious vehicle collision that left one dead and several injured.

Police say the accident happened near the area of 3400 S. 67th Ave. A total of six people were taken to nearby hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 6-month old male, a 20-year-old female, and a 31-year-old male were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three other people, a 17-year-old female and two adult females, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.