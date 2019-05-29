The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Fire investigators have released a photo of a man they are calling a "person of interest" in an arson incident that happened Tuesday morning.
Dozens of firefighters were called to an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Hazelwood, after a carport burst into flames. Neighbors panicked as they woke up to a smell of smoke and the sight of flames right outside their doors.
"I got out of bed and just saw huge, huge flames," Joelle Aurmani said. "I mean, it almost looked like a tire fire starting, billows of smoke coming up out of the parking structure over here."
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Something old is new again at Park Central in Phoenix. A statue called "The Sun Worshipper" that greeted shoppers in the '60s and '70s is back home. So where has it been all these years? And how did it end up back at the site of the very first outdoor shopping mall in Arizona?
He was brought back last week - not something new to the space, but something old and beloved. He might be worshipping the sun and rejoicing because he's come home. After more than three decades way, the Sun Worshipper Statue returns to Park Central in Pheonix.
"[It's] absolutely a great piece of art [and it] can stand the test of time and be brought and be loved and enjoyed by all," said Susan Byram with Plaza Companies Developers.
LAVEEN, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Detectives are trying to figure out who killed someone and dumped their body in the middle of the road in Laveen.
Maricopa County deputies were on the scene around lunchtime to what they describe as a body found shot in the road. Elliot Road, just east of 35th Ave, isn't as rural as it used to be. Still a lot of dirt roads - and one neighbor says it carries a lot of secrets.
It's something that Jack Helmkay would rather not be used to, but in his 15 years living here, this is not the first crime scene in front of his Elliot Road home.