PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Fire investigators have released a photo of a man they are calling a "person of interest" in an arson incident that happened Tuesday morning.

Dozens of firefighters were called to an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Hazelwood, after a carport burst into flames. Neighbors panicked as they woke up to a smell of smoke and the sight of flames right outside their doors.

"I got out of bed and just saw huge, huge flames," Joelle Aurmani said. "I mean, it almost looked like a tire fire starting, billows of smoke coming up out of the parking structure over here."