Jorge Quintero and Tomas Herrera Jorge Quintero and Tomas Herrera

PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) - Police in Phoenix say a teenager is being charged as an adult and facing manslaughter in a fatal shooting.

Police officials said 19-year-old Tomas Herrera took hold of the wheel, as the victim, 18-year-old Alexander Cota-Torres bled from a gunshot wound Monday night, near 27th and Southern Avenues. In a police report, officials said 17-year-old Abran Herrera mishandled the gun that discharged, striking Cota-Torres from behind his seat. Herrera then jumped into the driver's seat, and drove the truck to the home of Jorge Quintero, 18.

According to police, Quintero hid the handgun involved in the shooting before he and the two Herreras drove Cota-Torres to Arizona General Hospital, where he was dropped off. Cota-Torres later was pronounced dead. A search of Quintero's home found a total of four handguns in Quintero's bedroom, and two of those guns belonged to the Herreras, who police said also admitted to smoking marijuana that morning.

Quintero and Tomas Herrera are facing a charge of tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to hide the gun in one of their homes after the shooting.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.