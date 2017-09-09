Phoenix Police are looking for 12-year-old Valerie Cockrill and her dog

- Phoenix Police are asking the public's help with finding 12-year-old Valerie A. Cockrill and her dog, Meeko.

She was last seen near her residence in the area of 23rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 7 p.m. She was also possibly seen subsequently in Washington Park and in the Christown/Spectrum Mall area with her dog.

Cockrill is described as a white female at 5 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black leggings, black shoes and wearing glasses.

Meeko is a white Labrador Retriever.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121.