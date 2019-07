PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials have released video that shows a pickup truck that appears to have hit a stalled motorcycle intentionally.

In a statement, police say this happened at around 5:00 p.m. on July 10, at the intersection of Earll Drive and 27th Avenue. Video taken from a vehicle that was passing by shows the victim's motorcycle stalled on the roadway, and a gray pickup truck that appears to have intentionally rear-ended the motorcycle.

Police say the 57-year-old male victim was then pushed through the intersection until the motorcycle fell over. The suspect, who is not identified, then ran over the motorcycle and dragged the victim on the pavement before fleeing north on 27th Avenue.

"This video was very high quality, and it really helps us go to the public and ask for their help because instead of just telling the story, now we can show them the video and hopefully seeing that vehicle will jog someone's memory, and what we need is someone to give us that information, so we can find out who did this and why they didn't stop," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Phoenix Police.

The driver of the vehicle with the dashcam stopped after the incident to help the victim.

"We're really fortunate and appreciative that people were aware of their surroundings, that there wasn't a secondary collision causing further injury for the motorcyclists or anyone else getting hurt," said Sgt. Rothschild.

The pickup has been described by police as a 1998 or 1999 Toyota Tacoma TRD double cab with a black bed liner and possible front end damage.

"So the charge that they're facing isn't just simply just a hit-and-run. They're actually looking at more serious charges because they failed to stick around, render aid, call police, check on the person. They didn't do any of those things," said Sgt. Rothschild.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

