PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Phoenix Police Chief offers an apology to those involved and the community after a video of officers responding to an incident goes viral.

The controversial video shows officers with their guns drawn yelling profanities at a couple who were with their young children.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke with Fox 10 about her thoughts on the situation and what's next for the investigation.

“I apologize to the community, I apologize for the actions of our employees out at the scene,” said Chief Williams.

"Each time I watch it, it becomes more and more disturbing because that's not representative of the other 2900 police officers we have," said Chief Williams.

The incident happened May 27 when police received a call that the family had stolen a doll from a nearby dollar store.

Chief Williams said that "there is more to the story" and that the adults "made the decision to go into a business and take items."

According to the police report, the individuals got into a car and fled the scene after taking items from a store. The car first stopped and a woman got out, then the car stopped again which is when the officers made contact.

"The car fled again and that's when we get to the contact of the employees so that's where the troubling part starts," explained Chief Williams.

The family says the officers used unnecessary force and have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city.

An investigation is underway into the actions of the officers and could take a few months to complete.

Chief Williams said she has not yet spoken to the officers involved due to investigation purposes but has had many talks with officers currently working on the streets about staying professional and encouraging them.

In the meantime, the department will continue rolling out more officer-worn body cameras to all precincts and working on building trust within the community.

"Trust us, have confidence in us, this is not representative in what the Phoenix Police Department is or the city of Phoenix.